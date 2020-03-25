Biologics and Biosimilars Market by Worldwide Evolving Technology, Trends, Growth Rate and Forecasts 2027 | Pfizer, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Biocon, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Sandoz International GmbH

The New Report “Biologics and Biosimilars Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Biosimilars are similar to reference drugs. However, they exhibit a minor difference in clinically inactive components. They are identical in terms of safety, effectiveness, and clinical significance as their reference product. Biologics are produced from living organisms by using complex manufacturing processes. A wide variety of biologics are available such as monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and others. These are active substances obtained from living cells of plants or animals. Biosimilars are approximately 20-25% cheaper than their reference/branded products. Moreover, biologics are used in the treatment of a wide variety of indications such as osteoporosis, arthritis, cystic fibrosis, autoimmune disorders, and cancer. For instance, some of the approved biosimilars are Mvasi (Avastin), Erelzi (Enbrel), Ogivri (Herceptin), Amjevita (Amjevita), among others.

In the last two decades, the biotechnology industry developed a wide range of biologic drugs, changing the medicine landscape worldwide. Biologics are being successfully being used to treat many chronic diseases. The increasing availability of biosimilars is contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, Biogen, which is a prominent manufacturer of biosimilar therapies, offers an anti-TNF therapies portfolio. These are used for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, among others. Biosimilars are helping in expanding cost-effective treatment options for chronic diseases. Increasing cases of life-threatening diseases are growing demand for such therapies. Additionally, emerging markets such as China, India, are broadening the scope of the market and presenting growth opportunities for future growth.

1. Pfizer Inc., 2. Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., 3. Biocon, 4. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., 5. Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis division), 6. CELLTRION INC., 7. Amgen Inc., 8. STADA Arzneimittel AG, 9. Apotex Inc., 10. Biogen

The “Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global BIOLOGICS AND BIOSIMILARS are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading BIOLOGICS AND BIOSIMILARS Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global biologics and biosimilars market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as recombinant glycosylated proteins, recombinant non-glycosylated proteins and recombinant peptides. Recombinant glycosylated proteins are further sub segmented into monoclonal antibodies, erythroprotein, and others. Recombinant non-glycosylated proteins are further sub divided into insulin, Granulocyte Colony-stimulating Factor, and interferon. Based on indication, the market is segmented as chronic diseases, oncology, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, blood disorders, growth hormone deficiency and other.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Biologics and Biosimilars market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size

2.2 Biologics and Biosimilars Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Biologics and Biosimilars Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Biologics and Biosimilars Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Biologics and Biosimilars Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Product

4.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue by Product

4.3 Biologics and Biosimilars Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by End User

