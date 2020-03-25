Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market 2020 Forecast by 2025: Top Companies, Growth Factors, Classification, Regional Analysis, Development Factors
The global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Point of Use Water Treatment Systems by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4338058
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
By Device
Tabletop Pitcher
Faucet-Mounted
Countertop
Under-the-sink
By Technology
Reverse Osmosis
Distillation
Disinfection
Filtration
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
M Company (U.S.)
Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)
Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands)
Pentair plc (U.K.)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Unilever PLC (U.K.)
LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)
WaterFilters.NET
HomePlus Products Inc.
Skillings & Sons, Inc.
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Residential
Non-Residential
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Industry
Figure Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Point of Use Water Treatment Systems
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Point of Use Water Treatment Systems
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Point of Use Water Treatment Systems
Table Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market by Device
3.1 By Device
3.1.1 Tabletop Pitcher
Table Major Company List of Tabletop Pitcher
3.1.2 Faucet-Mounted
Table Major Company List of Faucet-Mounted
3.1.3 Countertop
Table Major Company List of Countertop
3.1.4 Under-the-sink
Table Major Company List of Under-the-sink
3.2 By Technology
3.2.1 Reverse Osmosis
Table Major Company List of Reverse Osmosis
3.2.2 Distillation
Table Major Company List of Distillation
3.2.3 Disinfection
Table Major Company List of Disinfection
3.2.4 Filtration
Table Major Company List of Filtration
3.3 Market Size
Table Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market 2015-2019, by Device, in USD Million
Figure Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Growth 2015-2019, by Device, in USD Million
Table Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market 2015-2019, by Device, in Volume
Figure Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Growth 2015-2019, by Device, in Volume
Table Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market 2015-2019, by Technology, in USD Million
Figure Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Growth 2015-2019, by Technology, in USD Million
Table Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market 2015-2019, by Technology, in Volume
Figure Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Growth 2015-2019, by Technology, in Volume
3.4 Market Forecast
Table Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Device, in USD Million
Table Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Device, in Volume
Table Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Technology, in USD Million
Table Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Technology, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 M Company (U.S.) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 M Company (U.S.) Profile
Table M Company (U.S.) Overview List
4.1.2 M Company (U.S.) Products & Services
4.1.3 M Company (U.S.) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of M Company (U.S.) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.) Profile
Table Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.) Overview List
4.2.2 Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.) Products & Services
4.2.3 Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands) Profile
Table Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands) Overview List
4.3.2 Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands) Products & Services
4.3.3 Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Pentair plc (U.K.) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Pentair plc (U.K.) Profile
Table Pentair plc (U.K.) Overview List
4.4.2 Pentair plc (U.K.) Products & Services
4.4.3 Pentair plc (U.K.) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Pentair plc (U.K.) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Panasonic Corporation (Japan) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Profile
Table Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Overview List
4.5.2 Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Products & Services
4.5.3 Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Panasonic Corporation (Japan) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Unilever PLC (U.K.) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Unilever PLC (U.K.) Profile
Table Unilever PLC (U.K.) Overview List
4.6.2 Unilever PLC (U.K.) Products & Services
4.6.3 Unilever PLC (U.K.) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Unilever PLC (U.K.) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea) Profile
Table LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea) Overview List
4.7.2 LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea) Products & Services
4.7.3 LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 WaterFilters.NET (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 WaterFilters.NET Profile
Table WaterFilters.NET Overview List
4.8.2 WaterFilters.NET Products & Services
4.8.3 WaterFilters.NET Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of WaterFilters.NET (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 HomePlus Products Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 HomePlus Products Inc. Profile
Table HomePlus Products Inc. Overview List
4.9.2 HomePlus Products Inc. Products & Services
4.9.3 HomePlus Products Inc. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of HomePlus Products Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Skillings & Sons, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Skillings & Sons, Inc. Profile
Table Skillings & Sons, Inc. Overview List
4.10.2 Skillings & Sons, Inc. Products & Services
4.10.3 Skillings & Sons, Inc. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Skillings & Sons, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Calgon Carbon Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Calgon Carbon Corporation Profile
Table Calgon Carbon Corporation Overview List
4.11.2 Calgon Carbon Corporation Products & Services
4.11.3 Calgon Carbon Corporation Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Calgon Carbon Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Point of Use Water Treatment Systems MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Residential
Figure Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Demand in Residential, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Demand in Residential, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Non-Residential
Figure Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Demand in Non-Residential, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Demand in Non-Residential, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4338058
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155