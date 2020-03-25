Matcha Tea Market 2020 Analysis by Industry Size, Share, Application, Price, Growth, Revenue, Trends, Demand, Competitive Landscape, Distribution Channel & Forecast to 2025

Global Matcha Tea Market research report states the technological advancements, production rate, technological advancements, and marketing channels from 2020-2025. The rapid expansion in key Matcha Tea sectors and market segmentation based on key players, types, applications are explained in detail. Initially, the report states the definitions, classifications, revenue, growth rate, and production from 2020-2025 is analysed.

The Matcha Tea Market concentration ratio, manufacturing base distribution, and key industry trends are explained. The production market share, revenue share, mergers & acquisitions, and expansion plans are stated.

There has been a radical change in the taste of consumers in terms of food and beverages. The consumer taste has shifted from local delicacies to global cuisines. This stands true for beverages as well, flavored teas which were once a regional specialty are now being globally accepted. One such popular beverage is tea, consumed by large number of population as morning beverage. The conventional tea has grown and now has number of variants like green, red and Matcha tea.

The key market players of Global Matcha Tea Market are The AOI Tea Company, Vivid Vitality Ltd, Ippodo Tea Co and so on. The report studies all the segments and market influencers in detail.

The literal meaning of Matcha is powered tea and is used as a “Ceremony tea” in Japan. This tea comes from a specially grown and processed type of green tea leaves. The Matcha tea finds its origin in China during the Tang Dynasty (618-907) and has evolved since then. Though green in type, it is different than the popular green tea consumed by millions across the world. The green tea, is ideally made with components that come from leaves and are infused in hot water and the leaves then discarded. However, for matcha, the leaves can actually be consumed after they are processed and converted into a solution.

Matcha tea, differs in terms of process and presentation in comparison to green tea. Here the tea plants are covered with shade clothes before harvesting. This causes better flavor and texture in leaves which are later hand-picked. These leaves are steamed to stop the fermentation process and then dried and aged in cold storage which further deepens the taste. These leaves are then powdered and are ready to serve. The serving process is also different, you need to mix a teaspoon of matcha powder in 1/3rd cup of hot/cold water. This is further whisked with a bamboo brush to generate a froth.

Matcha is garnering attention and popularity due to its various anti-oxidant properties and is known as a superfood. One cup of Matcha tea has more than 1500 times antioxidants as compared to spinach and broccoli. Antioxidants help in growing the immunity and defense system of the body along with being energy boosters. Studies indicate that owing to the methodology of production, the number of nutrients that are forwarded are more than green tea. Matcha helps in controlling the blood pressure due to the presence of Catechins, an antioxidant. It also helps in reduction and maintaining cholesterol. Matcha contains polyphenols and other oxidants and hence is known to protect against cancer cells. It is also known to work wonders while maintaining dental health. Matcha contains caffeine and hence is known to keep the drinker active and alert.

Matcha works well as tea, coffee or smoothie anything that suits your taste buds. However, it is important to restrict the intake to 1-2 teaspoons daily. When consumed in large amounts it might be additive and have harmful health impacts. Matcha is manufactured and marketed from Japan, hence making it a gourmet product in other regions. However the growing awareness among the users have helped in improving the lifestyle of users.

