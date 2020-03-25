Global Bacteriophage Market 2020-2025:Various Services, Segmentation, Growing Trends, Competitive Landscape and Opportunities

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Bacteriophage market will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 198.1 million by 2025, from $ 169.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bacteriophage business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bacteriophage market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Bacteriophage value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

DsDNA Bacteriophage

SsDNA Bacteriophage

SsRNA Bacteriophage

DsDNA Bacteriophage had the biggest market share of 75% in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Animal Health

Food Packaging

Agriculture

Aquaculture

Human Health

Others

Human Health is the greatest segment of Bacteriophage application, with a share of 36% in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Atcc Global

Innophage

Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN

Pharmex Group?LLC

Eliava BioPreparations

Locus Biosciences?Inc

Intralytix

Certis USA

OmniLytics Inc.

Zeptometrix

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Bacteriophage consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bacteriophage market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bacteriophage manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bacteriophage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Bacteriophage submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Bacteriophage Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Bacteriophage Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Bacteriophage Segment by Type

2.2.1 DsDNA Bacteriophage

2.2.2 SsDNA Bacteriophage

2.2.3 SsRNA Bacteriophage

2.3 Bacteriophage Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Bacteriophage Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Bacteriophage Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Bacteriophage Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Bacteriophage Segment by Application

2.4.1 Animal Health

2.4.2 Food Packaging

2.4.3 Agriculture

2.4.4 Aquaculture

2.4.5 Human Health

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Bacteriophage Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Bacteriophage Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Bacteriophage Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Bacteriophage Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Bacteriophage by Company

3.1 Global Bacteriophage Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Bacteriophage Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Bacteriophage Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Bacteriophage Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Bacteriophage Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Bacteriophage Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Bacteriophage Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Bacteriophage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Bacteriophage Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Bacteriophage Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Bacteriophage by Regions

4.1 Bacteriophage by Regions

4.2 Americas Bacteriophage Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Bacteriophage Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Bacteriophage Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Bacteriophage Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Bacteriophage Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Bacteriophage Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Bacteriophage Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Bacteriophage Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Bacteriophage Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Bacteriophage Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Bacteriophage Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Bacteriophage Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Bacteriophage Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Bacteriophage Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bacteriophage by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Bacteriophage Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Bacteriophage Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Bacteriophage Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Bacteriophage Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Bacteriophage by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Bacteriophage Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Bacteriophage Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Bacteriophage Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Bacteriophage Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Bacteriophage Distributors

10.3 Bacteriophage Customer

11 Global Bacteriophage Market Forecast

11.1 Global Bacteriophage Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Bacteriophage Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Bacteriophage Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Bacteriophage Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Bacteriophage Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Bacteriophage Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Atcc Global

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Bacteriophage Product Offered

12.1.3 Atcc Global Bacteriophage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Atcc Global Latest Developments

12.2 Innophage

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Bacteriophage Product Offered

12.2.3 Innophage Bacteriophage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Innophage Latest Developments

12.3 Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Bacteriophage Product Offered

12.3.3 Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN Bacteriophage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN Latest Developments

12.4 Pharmex Group?LLC

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Bacteriophage Product Offered

12.4.3 Pharmex Group?LLC Bacteriophage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Pharmex Group?LLC Latest Developments

12.5 Eliava BioPreparations

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Bacteriophage Product Offered

12.5.3 Eliava BioPreparations Bacteriophage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Eliava BioPreparations Latest Developments

12.6 Locus Biosciences?Inc

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Bacteriophage Product Offered

12.6.3 Locus Biosciences?Inc Bacteriophage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Locus Biosciences?Inc Latest Developments

12.7 Intralytix

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Bacteriophage Product Offered

12.7.3 Intralytix Bacteriophage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Intralytix Latest Developments

12.8 Certis USA

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Bacteriophage Product Offered

12.8.3 Certis USA Bacteriophage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Certis USA Latest Developments

12.9 OmniLytics Inc.

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Bacteriophage Product Offered

12.9.3 OmniLytics Inc. Bacteriophage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 OmniLytics Inc. Latest Developments

12.10 Zeptometrix

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Bacteriophage Product Offered

12.10.3 Zeptometrix Bacteriophage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Zeptometrix Latest Developments

12.11 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Bacteriophage Product Offered

12.11.3 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation Bacteriophage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

