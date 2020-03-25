Global Bacteriophage Market 2020-2025:Various Services, Segmentation, Growing Trends, Competitive Landscape and Opportunities
According to this study, over the next five years the Bacteriophage market will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 198.1 million by 2025, from $ 169.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bacteriophage business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bacteriophage market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Bacteriophage value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
DsDNA Bacteriophage
SsDNA Bacteriophage
SsRNA Bacteriophage
DsDNA Bacteriophage had the biggest market share of 75% in 2018.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Animal Health
Food Packaging
Agriculture
Aquaculture
Human Health
Others
Human Health is the greatest segment of Bacteriophage application, with a share of 36% in 2018.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Atcc Global
Innophage
Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN
Pharmex Group?LLC
Eliava BioPreparations
Locus Biosciences?Inc
Intralytix
Certis USA
OmniLytics Inc.
Zeptometrix
AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Bacteriophage consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Bacteriophage market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Bacteriophage manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Bacteriophage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Bacteriophage submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Bacteriophage Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Bacteriophage Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Bacteriophage Segment by Type
2.2.1 DsDNA Bacteriophage
2.2.2 SsDNA Bacteriophage
2.2.3 SsRNA Bacteriophage
2.3 Bacteriophage Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Bacteriophage Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Bacteriophage Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Bacteriophage Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Bacteriophage Segment by Application
2.4.1 Animal Health
2.4.2 Food Packaging
2.4.3 Agriculture
2.4.4 Aquaculture
2.4.5 Human Health
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Bacteriophage Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Bacteriophage Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Bacteriophage Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Bacteriophage Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Bacteriophage by Company
3.1 Global Bacteriophage Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Bacteriophage Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Bacteriophage Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Bacteriophage Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Bacteriophage Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Bacteriophage Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Bacteriophage Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Bacteriophage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Bacteriophage Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Bacteriophage Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Bacteriophage by Regions
4.1 Bacteriophage by Regions
4.2 Americas Bacteriophage Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Bacteriophage Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Bacteriophage Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Bacteriophage Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Bacteriophage Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Bacteriophage Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Bacteriophage Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Bacteriophage Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Bacteriophage Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Bacteriophage Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Bacteriophage Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Bacteriophage Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Bacteriophage Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Bacteriophage Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Bacteriophage by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Bacteriophage Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Bacteriophage Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Bacteriophage Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Bacteriophage Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Bacteriophage by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Bacteriophage Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Bacteriophage Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Bacteriophage Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Bacteriophage Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Bacteriophage Distributors
10.3 Bacteriophage Customer
11 Global Bacteriophage Market Forecast
11.1 Global Bacteriophage Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Bacteriophage Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Bacteriophage Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Bacteriophage Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Bacteriophage Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Bacteriophage Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Atcc Global
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Bacteriophage Product Offered
12.1.3 Atcc Global Bacteriophage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Atcc Global Latest Developments
12.2 Innophage
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Bacteriophage Product Offered
12.2.3 Innophage Bacteriophage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Innophage Latest Developments
12.3 Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Bacteriophage Product Offered
12.3.3 Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN Bacteriophage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN Latest Developments
12.4 Pharmex Group?LLC
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Bacteriophage Product Offered
12.4.3 Pharmex Group?LLC Bacteriophage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Pharmex Group?LLC Latest Developments
12.5 Eliava BioPreparations
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Bacteriophage Product Offered
12.5.3 Eliava BioPreparations Bacteriophage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Eliava BioPreparations Latest Developments
12.6 Locus Biosciences?Inc
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Bacteriophage Product Offered
12.6.3 Locus Biosciences?Inc Bacteriophage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Locus Biosciences?Inc Latest Developments
12.7 Intralytix
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Bacteriophage Product Offered
12.7.3 Intralytix Bacteriophage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Intralytix Latest Developments
12.8 Certis USA
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Bacteriophage Product Offered
12.8.3 Certis USA Bacteriophage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Certis USA Latest Developments
12.9 OmniLytics Inc.
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Bacteriophage Product Offered
12.9.3 OmniLytics Inc. Bacteriophage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 OmniLytics Inc. Latest Developments
12.10 Zeptometrix
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Bacteriophage Product Offered
12.10.3 Zeptometrix Bacteriophage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Zeptometrix Latest Developments
12.11 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Bacteriophage Product Offered
12.11.3 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation Bacteriophage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
