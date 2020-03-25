Global Furfural Market 2020-2025:Product, Technology, Applications, Emerging Trends, Cost Analysis, Investment & Opportunities Analysis

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Furfural market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 923.6 million by 2025, from $ 754.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Furfural business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Furfural market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Furfural value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Purity 99%

Purity 98.5%

Others

Purity 98.5% occupies the largest market share with segmentation of 71% and Purity 99% types grow the fastest

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Furfural Alcohol

Solvent

Others

The largest segment of the Alcohol market was Furfural Alcohol, with 73% of the Solvent market share

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hongye Chemical

Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical

Lenzing

Central Romana

Illovo Sugar

Penn A Kem

Silvateam

Zhongkang

Shijiazhuang Guangxin Weiye

Hebei Xingtai Chunlei

Zibo Huaao Chemical

Pingquan Fengsheng Chemical

Henan Huilong Chemical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Furfural consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Furfural market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Furfural manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Furfural with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Furfural submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Furfural Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Furfural Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Furfural Segment by Type

2.2.1 Purity 99%

2.2.2 Purity 98.5%

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Furfural Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Furfural Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Furfural Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Furfural Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Furfural Segment by Application

2.4.1 Furfural Alcohol

2.4.2 Solvent

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Furfural Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Furfural Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Furfural Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Furfural Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Furfural by Company

3.1 Global Furfural Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Furfural Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Furfural Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Furfural Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Furfural Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Furfural Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Furfural Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Furfural Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Furfural Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Furfural Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Furfural by Regions

4.1 Furfural by Regions

4.2 Americas Furfural Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Furfural Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Furfural Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Furfural Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Furfural Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Furfural Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Furfural Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Furfural Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Furfural Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Furfural Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Furfural Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Furfural Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Furfural Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Furfural Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Furfural by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Furfural Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Furfural Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Furfural Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Furfural Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Furfural by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Furfural Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Furfural Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Furfural Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Furfural Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Furfural Distributors

10.3 Furfural Customer

11 Global Furfural Market Forecast

11.1 Global Furfural Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Furfural Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Furfural Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Furfural Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Furfural Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Furfural Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Hongye Chemical

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Furfural Product Offered

12.1.3 Hongye Chemical Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Hongye Chemical Latest Developments

12.2 Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Furfural Product Offered

12.2.3 Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical Latest Developments

12.3 Lenzing

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Furfural Product Offered

12.3.3 Lenzing Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Lenzing Latest Developments

12.4 Central Romana

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Furfural Product Offered

12.4.3 Central Romana Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Central Romana Latest Developments

12.5 Illovo Sugar

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Furfural Product Offered

12.5.3 Illovo Sugar Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Illovo Sugar Latest Developments

12.6 Penn A Kem

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Furfural Product Offered

12.6.3 Penn A Kem Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Penn A Kem Latest Developments

12.7 Silvateam

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Furfural Product Offered

12.7.3 Silvateam Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Silvateam Latest Developments

12.8 Zhongkang

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Furfural Product Offered

12.8.3 Zhongkang Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Zhongkang Latest Developments

12.9 Shijiazhuang Guangxin Weiye

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Furfural Product Offered

12.9.3 Shijiazhuang Guangxin Weiye Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Shijiazhuang Guangxin Weiye Latest Developments

12.10 Hebei Xingtai Chunlei

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Furfural Product Offered

12.10.3 Hebei Xingtai Chunlei Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Hebei Xingtai Chunlei Latest Developments

12.11 Zibo Huaao Chemical

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Furfural Product Offered

12.11.3 Zibo Huaao Chemical Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Zibo Huaao Chemical Latest Developments

12.12 Pingquan Fengsheng Chemical

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Furfural Product Offered

12.12.3 Pingquan Fengsheng Chemical Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Pingquan Fengsheng Chemical Latest Developments

12.13 Henan Huilong Chemical

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Furfural Product Offered

12.13.3 Henan Huilong Chemical Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Henan Huilong Chemical Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

