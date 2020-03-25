Global Furfural Market 2020-2025:Product, Technology, Applications, Emerging Trends, Cost Analysis, Investment & Opportunities Analysis
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Furfural market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 923.6 million by 2025, from $ 754.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Furfural business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Furfural market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Furfural value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Purity 99%
Purity 98.5%
Others
Purity 98.5% occupies the largest market share with segmentation of 71% and Purity 99% types grow the fastest
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Furfural Alcohol
Solvent
Others
The largest segment of the Alcohol market was Furfural Alcohol, with 73% of the Solvent market share
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Hongye Chemical
Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical
Lenzing
Central Romana
Illovo Sugar
Penn A Kem
Silvateam
Zhongkang
Shijiazhuang Guangxin Weiye
Hebei Xingtai Chunlei
Zibo Huaao Chemical
Pingquan Fengsheng Chemical
Henan Huilong Chemical
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Furfural consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Furfural market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Furfural manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Furfural with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Furfural submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Furfural Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Furfural Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Furfural Segment by Type
2.2.1 Purity 99%
2.2.2 Purity 98.5%
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Furfural Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Furfural Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Furfural Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Furfural Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Furfural Segment by Application
2.4.1 Furfural Alcohol
2.4.2 Solvent
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Furfural Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Furfural Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Furfural Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Furfural Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Furfural by Company
3.1 Global Furfural Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Furfural Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Furfural Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Furfural Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Furfural Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Furfural Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Furfural Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Furfural Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Furfural Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Furfural Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Furfural by Regions
4.1 Furfural by Regions
4.2 Americas Furfural Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Furfural Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Furfural Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Furfural Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Furfural Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Furfural Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Furfural Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Furfural Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Furfural Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Furfural Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Furfural Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Furfural Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Furfural Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Furfural Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Furfural by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Furfural Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Furfural Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Furfural Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Furfural Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Furfural by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Furfural Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Furfural Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Furfural Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Furfural Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Furfural Distributors
10.3 Furfural Customer
11 Global Furfural Market Forecast
11.1 Global Furfural Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Furfural Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Furfural Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Furfural Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Furfural Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Furfural Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Hongye Chemical
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Furfural Product Offered
12.1.3 Hongye Chemical Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Hongye Chemical Latest Developments
12.2 Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Furfural Product Offered
12.2.3 Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical Latest Developments
12.3 Lenzing
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Furfural Product Offered
12.3.3 Lenzing Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Lenzing Latest Developments
12.4 Central Romana
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Furfural Product Offered
12.4.3 Central Romana Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Central Romana Latest Developments
12.5 Illovo Sugar
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Furfural Product Offered
12.5.3 Illovo Sugar Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Illovo Sugar Latest Developments
12.6 Penn A Kem
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Furfural Product Offered
12.6.3 Penn A Kem Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Penn A Kem Latest Developments
12.7 Silvateam
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Furfural Product Offered
12.7.3 Silvateam Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Silvateam Latest Developments
12.8 Zhongkang
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Furfural Product Offered
12.8.3 Zhongkang Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Zhongkang Latest Developments
12.9 Shijiazhuang Guangxin Weiye
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Furfural Product Offered
12.9.3 Shijiazhuang Guangxin Weiye Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Shijiazhuang Guangxin Weiye Latest Developments
12.10 Hebei Xingtai Chunlei
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Furfural Product Offered
12.10.3 Hebei Xingtai Chunlei Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Hebei Xingtai Chunlei Latest Developments
12.11 Zibo Huaao Chemical
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Furfural Product Offered
12.11.3 Zibo Huaao Chemical Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Zibo Huaao Chemical Latest Developments
12.12 Pingquan Fengsheng Chemical
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Furfural Product Offered
12.12.3 Pingquan Fengsheng Chemical Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Pingquan Fengsheng Chemical Latest Developments
12.13 Henan Huilong Chemical
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Furfural Product Offered
12.13.3 Henan Huilong Chemical Furfural Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Henan Huilong Chemical Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
