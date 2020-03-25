Global Blood Meal Market 2020-2025:Leading Source, Products, Key Manufacturers, Regional Insights and Growth Trends

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Blood Meal market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2114.5 million by 2025, from $ 1878.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Blood Meal business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Blood Meal market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Blood Meal value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Spray Dried

Air Dried

Steam Dried

Others

Spray drying accounted for the largest market share of 44.4%

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Animal Feed

Organic Fertilizer

Animal/Pest Repellent

Other

Animal feed accounted for the largest application market share of 46% segmentation

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Darling Ingredients

Puretop Feed

APC

Allanasons

Terramar Chile

Sanimax

Bovyer Valley

Ridley Corporation

FASA Group

West Coast Reduction Ltd

Bar – Magen Ltd

The Midfield Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Blood Meal consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Blood Meal market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Blood Meal manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Blood Meal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Blood Meal submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Blood Meal Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Blood Meal Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Blood Meal Segment by Type

2.2.1 Spray Dried

2.2.2 Air Dried

2.2.3 Steam Dried

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Blood Meal Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Blood Meal Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Blood Meal Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Blood Meal Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Blood Meal Segment by Application

2.4.1 Animal Feed

2.4.2 Organic Fertilizer

2.4.3 Animal/Pest Repellent

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Blood Meal Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Blood Meal Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Blood Meal Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Blood Meal Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Blood Meal by Company

3.1 Global Blood Meal Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Blood Meal Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Blood Meal Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Blood Meal Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Blood Meal Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Blood Meal Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Blood Meal Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Blood Meal Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Blood Meal Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Blood Meal Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Blood Meal by Regions

4.1 Blood Meal by Regions

4.2 Americas Blood Meal Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Blood Meal Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Blood Meal Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Blood Meal Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Blood Meal Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Blood Meal Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Blood Meal Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Blood Meal Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Blood Meal Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Blood Meal Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Blood Meal Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Blood Meal Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Blood Meal Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Blood Meal Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Blood Meal by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Blood Meal Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Blood Meal Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Blood Meal Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Blood Meal Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Blood Meal by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Blood Meal Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Blood Meal Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Blood Meal Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Blood Meal Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Blood Meal Distributors

10.3 Blood Meal Customer

11 Global Blood Meal Market Forecast

11.1 Global Blood Meal Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Blood Meal Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Blood Meal Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Blood Meal Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Blood Meal Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Blood Meal Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Darling Ingredients

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Blood Meal Product Offered

12.1.3 Darling Ingredients Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Darling Ingredients Latest Developments

12.2 Puretop Feed

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Blood Meal Product Offered

12.2.3 Puretop Feed Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Puretop Feed Latest Developments

12.3 APC

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Blood Meal Product Offered

12.3.3 APC Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 APC Latest Developments

12.4 Allanasons

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Blood Meal Product Offered

12.4.3 Allanasons Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Allanasons Latest Developments

12.5 Terramar Chile

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Blood Meal Product Offered

12.5.3 Terramar Chile Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Terramar Chile Latest Developments

12.6 Sanimax

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Blood Meal Product Offered

12.6.3 Sanimax Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Sanimax Latest Developments

12.7 Bovyer Valley

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Blood Meal Product Offered

12.7.3 Bovyer Valley Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Bovyer Valley Latest Developments

12.8 Ridley Corporation

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Blood Meal Product Offered

12.8.3 Ridley Corporation Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Ridley Corporation Latest Developments

12.9 FASA Group

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Blood Meal Product Offered

12.9.3 FASA Group Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 FASA Group Latest Developments

12.10 West Coast Reduction Ltd

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Blood Meal Product Offered

12.10.3 West Coast Reduction Ltd Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 West Coast Reduction Ltd Latest Developments

12.11 Bar – Magen Ltd

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Blood Meal Product Offered

12.11.3 Bar – Magen Ltd Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Bar – Magen Ltd Latest Developments

12.12 The Midfield Group

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Blood Meal Product Offered

12.12.3 The Midfield Group Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 The Midfield Group Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

