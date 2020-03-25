Global Blood Meal Market 2020-2025:Leading Source, Products, Key Manufacturers, Regional Insights and Growth Trends
According to this study, over the next five years the Blood Meal market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2114.5 million by 2025, from $ 1878.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Blood Meal business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Blood Meal market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Blood Meal value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Spray Dried
Air Dried
Steam Dried
Others
Spray drying accounted for the largest market share of 44.4%
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Animal Feed
Organic Fertilizer
Animal/Pest Repellent
Other
Animal feed accounted for the largest application market share of 46% segmentation
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Darling Ingredients
Puretop Feed
APC
Allanasons
Terramar Chile
Sanimax
Bovyer Valley
Ridley Corporation
FASA Group
West Coast Reduction Ltd
Bar – Magen Ltd
The Midfield Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Blood Meal consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Blood Meal market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Blood Meal manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Blood Meal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Blood Meal submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Blood Meal Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Blood Meal Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Blood Meal Segment by Type
2.2.1 Spray Dried
2.2.2 Air Dried
2.2.3 Steam Dried
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Blood Meal Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Blood Meal Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Blood Meal Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Blood Meal Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Blood Meal Segment by Application
2.4.1 Animal Feed
2.4.2 Organic Fertilizer
2.4.3 Animal/Pest Repellent
2.4.4 Other
2.5 Blood Meal Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Blood Meal Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Blood Meal Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Blood Meal Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Blood Meal by Company
3.1 Global Blood Meal Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Blood Meal Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Blood Meal Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Blood Meal Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Blood Meal Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Blood Meal Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Blood Meal Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Blood Meal Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Blood Meal Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Blood Meal Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Blood Meal by Regions
4.1 Blood Meal by Regions
4.2 Americas Blood Meal Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Blood Meal Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Blood Meal Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Blood Meal Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Blood Meal Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Blood Meal Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Blood Meal Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Blood Meal Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Blood Meal Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Blood Meal Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Blood Meal Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Blood Meal Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Blood Meal Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Blood Meal Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Blood Meal by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Blood Meal Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Blood Meal Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Blood Meal Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Blood Meal Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Blood Meal by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Blood Meal Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Blood Meal Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Blood Meal Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Blood Meal Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Blood Meal Distributors
10.3 Blood Meal Customer
11 Global Blood Meal Market Forecast
11.1 Global Blood Meal Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Blood Meal Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Blood Meal Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Blood Meal Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Blood Meal Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Blood Meal Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Darling Ingredients
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Blood Meal Product Offered
12.1.3 Darling Ingredients Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Darling Ingredients Latest Developments
12.2 Puretop Feed
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Blood Meal Product Offered
12.2.3 Puretop Feed Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Puretop Feed Latest Developments
12.3 APC
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Blood Meal Product Offered
12.3.3 APC Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 APC Latest Developments
12.4 Allanasons
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Blood Meal Product Offered
12.4.3 Allanasons Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Allanasons Latest Developments
12.5 Terramar Chile
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Blood Meal Product Offered
12.5.3 Terramar Chile Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Terramar Chile Latest Developments
12.6 Sanimax
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Blood Meal Product Offered
12.6.3 Sanimax Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Sanimax Latest Developments
12.7 Bovyer Valley
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Blood Meal Product Offered
12.7.3 Bovyer Valley Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Bovyer Valley Latest Developments
12.8 Ridley Corporation
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Blood Meal Product Offered
12.8.3 Ridley Corporation Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Ridley Corporation Latest Developments
12.9 FASA Group
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Blood Meal Product Offered
12.9.3 FASA Group Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 FASA Group Latest Developments
12.10 West Coast Reduction Ltd
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Blood Meal Product Offered
12.10.3 West Coast Reduction Ltd Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 West Coast Reduction Ltd Latest Developments
12.11 Bar – Magen Ltd
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Blood Meal Product Offered
12.11.3 Bar – Magen Ltd Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Bar – Magen Ltd Latest Developments
12.12 The Midfield Group
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Blood Meal Product Offered
12.12.3 The Midfield Group Blood Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 The Midfield Group Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
