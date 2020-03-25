Global Venison Market 2020-2025:Product Types, Application Potential, Challenges, Services and Growth Opportunity
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Venison market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1866.2 million by 2025, from $ 1586.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Venison business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Venison market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Venison value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Fresh Venison
Frozen Venison
Others
The Fresh Venison category has the largest market share segment and the fastest growth
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Foodservice Customers
Retail and Grocery Store Chains
Others
Foodservice Customers occupies the largest application market share segmentation and the fastest growing
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Silver Fern Farms Limited
First Light Foods
Duncan New Zealand
Shaffer Farms
Fern Ridge
Changchun Jiuzhou Luyuan Biotechnology
Alliance Group
Changchun Tianhong Luye
Highbourne Deer Farms
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Venison consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Venison market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Venison manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Venison with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Venison submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Venison Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Venison Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Venison Segment by Type
2.2.1 Fresh Venison
2.2.2 Frozen Venison
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Venison Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Venison Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Venison Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Venison Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Venison Segment by Application
2.4.1 Foodservice Customers
2.4.2 Retail and Grocery Store Chains
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Venison Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Venison Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Venison Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Venison Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Venison by Company
3.1 Global Venison Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Venison Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Venison Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Venison Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Venison Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Venison Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Venison Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Venison Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Venison Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Venison Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Venison by Regions
4.1 Venison by Regions
4.2 Americas Venison Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Venison Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Venison Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Venison Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Venison Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Venison Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Venison Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Venison Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Venison Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Venison Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Venison Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Venison Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Venison Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Venison Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Venison by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Venison Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Venison Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Venison Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Venison Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Venison by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Venison Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Venison Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Venison Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Venison Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Venison Distributors
10.3 Venison Customer
11 Global Venison Market Forecast
11.1 Global Venison Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Venison Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Venison Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Venison Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Venison Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Venison Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Silver Fern Farms Limited
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Venison Product Offered
12.1.3 Silver Fern Farms Limited Venison Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Silver Fern Farms Limited Latest Developments
12.2 First Light Foods
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Venison Product Offered
12.2.3 First Light Foods Venison Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 First Light Foods Latest Developments
12.3 Duncan New Zealand
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Venison Product Offered
12.3.3 Duncan New Zealand Venison Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Duncan New Zealand Latest Developments
12.4 Shaffer Farms
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Venison Product Offered
12.4.3 Shaffer Farms Venison Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Shaffer Farms Latest Developments
12.5 Fern Ridge
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Venison Product Offered
12.5.3 Fern Ridge Venison Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Fern Ridge Latest Developments
12.6 Changchun Jiuzhou Luyuan Biotechnology
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Venison Product Offered
12.6.3 Changchun Jiuzhou Luyuan Biotechnology Venison Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Changchun Jiuzhou Luyuan Biotechnology Latest Developments
12.7 Alliance Group
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Venison Product Offered
12.7.3 Alliance Group Venison Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Alliance Group Latest Developments
12.8 Changchun Tianhong Luye
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Venison Product Offered
12.8.3 Changchun Tianhong Luye Venison Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Changchun Tianhong Luye Latest Developments
12.9 Highbourne Deer Farms
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Venison Product Offered
12.9.3 Highbourne Deer Farms Venison Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Highbourne Deer Farms Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
