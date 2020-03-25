Global Pheromones in Agriculture Market 2020-2025:Key Trends, Technological Advancements, Challenges, Supply and Utilization, Regional Outlook
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Pheromones in Agriculture market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pheromones in Agriculture business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pheromones in Agriculture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Pheromones in Agriculture value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Alarm Pheromones
Trail Pheromones
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Field Tests
Agricultural Pesticides
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
BASF (Germany)
Bedoukian Research, Inc (US)
Suterra LLC (US)
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan)
Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)
Russell IPM (US)
ISCA Technologies (US)
Isagro Group (Italy)
Trece Inc. (US)
Biobest Group NV (Belgium)
Sumi Agro France (France)
Laboratorios Agrochem, S.L. (Spain)
SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L. (Spain)
Pherobank B.V (Netherlands)
Bio Controle (Brazil)
Bioline Agrisciences Ltd (UK)
International Pheromone Systems (UK)
ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd (India)
Certis Europe BV (Netherlands)
Novagrica (Greece)
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Pheromones in Agriculture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Pheromones in Agriculture market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Pheromones in Agriculture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Pheromones in Agriculture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Pheromones in Agriculture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Pheromones in Agriculture Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Pheromones in Agriculture Segment by Type
2.2.1 Alarm Pheromones
2.2.2 Trail Pheromones
2.2.3 Other
2.3 Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Pheromones in Agriculture Segment by Application
2.4.1 Field Tests
2.4.2 Agricultural Pesticides
2.4.3 Other
2.5 Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Pheromones in Agriculture by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Pheromones in Agriculture Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Pheromones in Agriculture by Regions
4.1 Pheromones in Agriculture by Regions
4.1.1 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Pheromones in Agriculture Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Pheromones in Agriculture Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Pheromones in Agriculture by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Pheromones in Agriculture Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Pheromones in Agriculture by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Pheromones in Agriculture Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Pheromones in Agriculture Distributors
10.3 Pheromones in Agriculture Customer
11 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Market Forecast
11.1 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Pheromones in Agriculture Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 BASF (Germany)
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Pheromones in Agriculture Product Offered
12.1.3 BASF (Germany) Pheromones in Agriculture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 BASF (Germany) News
12.2 Bedoukian Research, Inc (US)
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Pheromones in Agriculture Product Offered
12.2.3 Bedoukian Research, Inc (US) Pheromones in Agriculture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Bedoukian Research, Inc (US) News
12.3 Suterra LLC (US)
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Pheromones in Agriculture Product Offered
12.3.3 Suterra LLC (US) Pheromones in Agriculture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Suterra LLC (US) News
12.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan)
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Pheromones in Agriculture Product Offered
12.4.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan) Pheromones in Agriculture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan) News
12.5 Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Pheromones in Agriculture Product Offered
12.5.3 Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands) Pheromones in Agriculture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands) News
12.6 Russell IPM (US)
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Pheromones in Agriculture Product Offered
12.6.3 Russell IPM (US) Pheromones in Agriculture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Russell IPM (US) News
12.7 ISCA Technologies (US)
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Pheromones in Agriculture Product Offered
12.7.3 ISCA Technologies (US) Pheromones in Agriculture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 ISCA Technologies (US) News
12.8 Isagro Group (Italy)
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Pheromones in Agriculture Product Offered
12.8.3 Isagro Group (Italy) Pheromones in Agriculture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Isagro Group (Italy) News
12.9 Trece Inc. (US)
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Pheromones in Agriculture Product Offered
12.9.3 Trece Inc. (US) Pheromones in Agriculture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Trece Inc. (US) News
12.10 Biobest Group NV (Belgium)
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Pheromones in Agriculture Product Offered
12.10.3 Biobest Group NV (Belgium) Pheromones in Agriculture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Biobest Group NV (Belgium) News
12.11 Sumi Agro France (France)
12.12 Laboratorios Agrochem, S.L. (Spain)
12.13 SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L. (Spain)
12.14 Pherobank B.V (Netherlands)
12.15 Bio Controle (Brazil)
12.16 Bioline Agrisciences Ltd (UK)
12.17 International Pheromone Systems (UK)
12.18 ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd (India)
12.19 Certis Europe BV (Netherlands)
12.20 Novagrica (Greece)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
