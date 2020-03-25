Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market 2020-2025:Challenges, Drivers, Current Trends, Demand, Business Opportunities, Growth and Future Estimations

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Fishmeal and Fish Oil market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fishmeal and Fish Oil business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fishmeal and Fish Oil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Fishmeal and Fish Oil value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Fishmeal

Fish Oil

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Fertilizers

Aquaculture

Pharmaceutical

Livestock

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Pelagia

African Pioneer Group

Austevoll

Oceana Group

Omega Protein

Croda International

The TASA Group

SÜRSAN

Orizon

GC Rieber Oils AS

Mukka Sea Food Industries

TripleNine Group

FF Skagen

Corpesca

Copeinca

Exalmar

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fishmeal and Fish Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Fishmeal and Fish Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fishmeal and Fish Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fishmeal and Fish Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fishmeal and Fish Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Segment by Type

2.2.1 Fishmeal

2.2.2 Fish Oil

2.3 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Segment by Application

2.4.1 Fertilizers

2.4.2 Aquaculture

2.4.3 Pharmaceutical

2.4.4 Livestock

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Fishmeal and Fish Oil Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Fishmeal and Fish Oil by Regions

4.1 Fishmeal and Fish Oil by Regions

4.1.1 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Fishmeal and Fish Oil Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Fishmeal and Fish Oil Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Fishmeal and Fish Oil by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Fishmeal and Fish Oil Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Fishmeal and Fish Oil by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Fishmeal and Fish Oil Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Distributors

10.3 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Customer

11 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Forecast

11.1 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Pelagia

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Product Offered

12.1.3 Pelagia Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Pelagia News

12.2 African Pioneer Group

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Product Offered

12.2.3 African Pioneer Group Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 African Pioneer Group News

12.3 Austevoll

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Product Offered

12.3.3 Austevoll Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Austevoll News

12.4 Oceana Group

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Product Offered

12.4.3 Oceana Group Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Oceana Group News

12.5 Omega Protein

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Product Offered

12.5.3 Omega Protein Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Omega Protein News

12.6 Croda International

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Product Offered

12.6.3 Croda International Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Croda International News

12.7 The TASA Group

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Product Offered

12.7.3 The TASA Group Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 The TASA Group News

12.8 SÜRSAN

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Product Offered

12.8.3 SÜRSAN Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 SÜRSAN News

12.9 Orizon

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Product Offered

12.9.3 Orizon Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Orizon News

12.10 GC Rieber Oils AS

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Product Offered

12.10.3 GC Rieber Oils AS Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 GC Rieber Oils AS News

12.11 Mukka Sea Food Industries

12.12 TripleNine Group

12.13 FF Skagen

12.14 Corpesca

12.15 Copeinca

12.16 Exalmar

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

