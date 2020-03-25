Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market 2020-2025:Challenges, Drivers, Current Trends, Demand, Business Opportunities, Growth and Future Estimations
According to this study, over the next five years the Fishmeal and Fish Oil market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fishmeal and Fish Oil business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fishmeal and Fish Oil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Fishmeal and Fish Oil value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Fishmeal
Fish Oil
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Fertilizers
Aquaculture
Pharmaceutical
Livestock
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Pelagia
African Pioneer Group
Austevoll
Oceana Group
Omega Protein
Croda International
The TASA Group
SÜRSAN
Orizon
GC Rieber Oils AS
Mukka Sea Food Industries
TripleNine Group
FF Skagen
Corpesca
Copeinca
Exalmar
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Fishmeal and Fish Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Fishmeal and Fish Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Fishmeal and Fish Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Fishmeal and Fish Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Fishmeal and Fish Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Segment by Type
2.2.1 Fishmeal
2.2.2 Fish Oil
2.3 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Segment by Application
2.4.1 Fertilizers
2.4.2 Aquaculture
2.4.3 Pharmaceutical
2.4.4 Livestock
2.4.5 Other
2.5 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Fishmeal and Fish Oil Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Fishmeal and Fish Oil by Regions
4.1 Fishmeal and Fish Oil by Regions
4.1.1 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Fishmeal and Fish Oil Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Fishmeal and Fish Oil Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Fishmeal and Fish Oil by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Fishmeal and Fish Oil Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Fishmeal and Fish Oil by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Fishmeal and Fish Oil Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Distributors
10.3 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Customer
11 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Forecast
11.1 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Pelagia
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Product Offered
12.1.3 Pelagia Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Pelagia News
12.2 African Pioneer Group
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Product Offered
12.2.3 African Pioneer Group Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 African Pioneer Group News
12.3 Austevoll
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Product Offered
12.3.3 Austevoll Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Austevoll News
12.4 Oceana Group
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Product Offered
12.4.3 Oceana Group Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Oceana Group News
12.5 Omega Protein
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Product Offered
12.5.3 Omega Protein Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Omega Protein News
12.6 Croda International
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Product Offered
12.6.3 Croda International Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Croda International News
12.7 The TASA Group
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Product Offered
12.7.3 The TASA Group Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 The TASA Group News
12.8 SÜRSAN
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Product Offered
12.8.3 SÜRSAN Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 SÜRSAN News
12.9 Orizon
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Product Offered
12.9.3 Orizon Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Orizon News
12.10 GC Rieber Oils AS
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Product Offered
12.10.3 GC Rieber Oils AS Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 GC Rieber Oils AS News
12.11 Mukka Sea Food Industries
12.12 TripleNine Group
12.13 FF Skagen
12.14 Corpesca
12.15 Copeinca
12.16 Exalmar
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
