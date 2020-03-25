UK Insurance Aggregators Market Report Key Players, Latest Trends and Future Strategies

ReportsnReports added a new report on The UK Insurance Aggregators 2019 Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the UK Insurance Aggregators is obtained through various sources and this obtained the bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the UK Insurance Aggregators.

This report explores the ever-changing consumer purchasing behavior through price comparison sites. It identifies what is most influential to customers when selecting a policy through this channel and reveals the brand strategies of the four leading sites. Their distinct approaches to advertising are also highlighted, as well as the key factors that will influence the market over the coming years, including regulation and new technology.

Scope of the Report:

Motor insurance has the strongest presence on comparison sites, with over two thirds of consumers purchasing policies through them. All four main aggregators reported improved year-on-year financial performances. Advertising spend is high for three of the four leading aggregators, with Confused.com leading the way as it continues to improve its market position in the individual product lines.

Reasons to buy the Report:

Adapt your distribution strategy to ensure it still meets customer purchasing needs and behaviors: Ensure you remain competitive as new innovations revolutionize the consumer purchasing journey, Be informed of how new technologies could impact the aggregator channel over the next few years, Learn about the differences in pricing between the top four comparison sites.

Table of contents for UK Insurance Aggregators 2019 Market:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Aggregator web traffic picks up as premiums soar

1.2. Key findings

1.3. Critical success factors

Table of Contents

AGGREGATOR MARKET

2.1. Aggregators promise to save consumers time and money holds strong appeal

2.2. The products generating more traffic for research have seen more sales

2.3. Aggregators strong financial results reflect consumer behavior

2.4. Price is essential, but consumers do look beyond the cheapest policy

2.5. The Insurance Distribution Directive aims to increase clarity

2.6. The FCA is eyeing tougher enforcement of renewal transparency after issuing repeated warnings

2.7. Startups tweaking the aggregator model could pose a threat to the established four

COMPARISON SITES BY CHANNEL

3.1. Motor

3.1.1. Average price varies considerably across the leading aggregators

3.1.2. IPT remains at 12.0% following the 2017 increase

3.1.3. The Civil Liabilities Bill should keep motor premium growth low

3.2. Home

3.2.1. Clarity remains an issue in the home sector

3.2.2. MoneySuperMarket has the best-value home insurance policies

3.3. Travel

3.3.1. Consumers are offered a wide range of affordable travel policies

3.4. Pet

3.4.1. Soaring premiums are sending consumers to aggregators

3.4.2. Clarity remains a problem in the pet sector

3.4.3. Consumers are shifting towards lifetime policies

3.4.4. Pet insurance policies can vary greatly on price, even among the cheapest policies

COMPARISON SITE PROFILES

4.1. Overall

4.1.1. Confused.com offers the cheapest premiums

4.2. Compare the Market

4.2.1. Further findings released in the CMAs investigation into Compare the Market

4.2.2. Compare the Markets parent group reported record revenue and profit

4.3. MoneySuperMarket

4.3.1. MoneySuperMarket enjoyed a strong start to 2018

4.3.2. MoneySuperMarket leads the way in mobile apps

4.4. Confused.com

4.4.1. Confused.com saw revenue and profits rise after declines in 2017

4.5. GoCompare

4.5.1. Positive financial performance for GoCompare

4.5.2. GoCompare looks towards fintech

MARKETING

5.1. Overall

5.2. Confused.com dominated advertising spend

5.3. MoneySuperMarket shifted its focus back to TV advertising

5.4. GoCompares advertising spend continued to decline

5.5. Compare the Market’s advertising spend remained below £1m

APPENDIX

6.1. Abbreviations and acronyms

6.2. Definitions

6.2.1. Home insurance

6.2.2. Pet insurance

6.3. Methodology

And more…