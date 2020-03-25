X-Band Radar Market Size Analysis 2019-2027
The X-Band Radar market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing. Further, the study provides information about the local distributors with which the market players could create collaborations in a bid to sustain production footprint.
Key Segments Covered
By Type
Mobile X-band Radar
Sea-Based X-band Radar
By System Component
Command and Control System
Communication System
Key Regions/Countries Covered
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
APAC Excluding Japan (APEJ)
China
India
ASEAN
ANZ
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Japan
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Western Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Spain
Italy
Nordic
Benelux
Rest of Western Europe
Middle East & Africa
GCC
Africa
Rest of MEA
Key Companies
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Raytheon Company
Saab Group
Japan Radio Company Limited
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.
Terma A/S
Detect Inc.
Reutech Radar Systems (RRS)
ProSensing, Inc.
