Global Plant Protein Market 2020-2025:Segmentation, Application, Types, Services, Industry Size, Top Companies and Growth Analysis

Description

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4183506

According to this study, over the next five years the Plant Protein market will register a 6.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6493.3 million by 2025, from $ 5040.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Plant Protein business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Plant Protein market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Plant Protein value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Animal Feed

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ADM

CHS

Cargill

Kerry Group

Manildra

DuPont

Axiom Foods

Roquette

Cosucra

Tereos

Glanbia Nutritionals

Gushen Group

Glico Nutrition

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Plant Protein consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Plant Protein market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Plant Protein manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Plant Protein with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Plant Protein submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-plant-protein-market-growth-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Plant Protein Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Plant Protein Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Plant Protein Segment by Type

2.2.1 Soy Protein

2.2.2 Wheat Protein

2.2.3 Pea Protein

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Plant Protein Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Plant Protein Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Plant Protein Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Plant Protein Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Plant Protein Segment by Application

2.4.1 Food & Beverages

2.4.2 Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

2.4.3 Animal Feed

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Plant Protein Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Plant Protein Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Plant Protein Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Plant Protein Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Plant Protein by Company

3.1 Global Plant Protein Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Plant Protein Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Plant Protein Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Plant Protein Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Plant Protein Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Plant Protein Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Plant Protein Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Plant Protein Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Plant Protein Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Plant Protein Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Plant Protein by Regions

4.1 Plant Protein by Regions

4.2 Americas Plant Protein Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Plant Protein Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Plant Protein Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Plant Protein Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Plant Protein Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Plant Protein Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Plant Protein Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Plant Protein Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Plant Protein Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Plant Protein Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Plant Protein Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Plant Protein Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Plant Protein Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Plant Protein Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Plant Protein by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Plant Protein Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Plant Protein Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Plant Protein Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Plant Protein Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Plant Protein by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Plant Protein Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Plant Protein Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Plant Protein Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Plant Protein Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Plant Protein Distributors

10.3 Plant Protein Customer

11 Global Plant Protein Market Forecast

11.1 Global Plant Protein Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Plant Protein Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Plant Protein Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Plant Protein Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Plant Protein Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Plant Protein Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 ADM

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Plant Protein Product Offered

12.1.3 ADM Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 ADM Latest Developments

12.2 CHS

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Plant Protein Product Offered

12.2.3 CHS Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 CHS Latest Developments

12.3 Cargill

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Plant Protein Product Offered

12.3.3 Cargill Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Cargill Latest Developments

12.4 Kerry Group

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Plant Protein Product Offered

12.4.3 Kerry Group Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Kerry Group Latest Developments

12.5 Manildra

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Plant Protein Product Offered

12.5.3 Manildra Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Manildra Latest Developments

12.6 DuPont

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Plant Protein Product Offered

12.6.3 DuPont Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 DuPont Latest Developments

12.7 Axiom Foods

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Plant Protein Product Offered

12.7.3 Axiom Foods Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Axiom Foods Latest Developments

12.8 Roquette

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Plant Protein Product Offered

12.8.3 Roquette Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Roquette Latest Developments

12.9 Cosucra

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Plant Protein Product Offered

12.9.3 Cosucra Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Cosucra Latest Developments

12.10 Tereos

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Plant Protein Product Offered

12.10.3 Tereos Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Tereos Latest Developments

12.11 Glanbia Nutritionals

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Plant Protein Product Offered

12.11.3 Glanbia Nutritionals Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Glanbia Nutritionals Latest Developments

12.12 Gushen Group

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Plant Protein Product Offered

12.12.3 Gushen Group Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Gushen Group Latest Developments

12.13 Glico Nutrition

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Plant Protein Product Offered

12.13.3 Glico Nutrition Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Glico Nutrition Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4183506

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

