Global Plant Protein Market 2020-2025:Segmentation, Application, Types, Services, Industry Size, Top Companies and Growth Analysis
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Plant Protein market will register a 6.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6493.3 million by 2025, from $ 5040.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Plant Protein business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Plant Protein market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Plant Protein value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Soy Protein
Wheat Protein
Pea Protein
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care
Animal Feed
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ADM
CHS
Cargill
Kerry Group
Manildra
DuPont
Axiom Foods
Roquette
Cosucra
Tereos
Glanbia Nutritionals
Gushen Group
Glico Nutrition
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Plant Protein consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Plant Protein market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Plant Protein manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Plant Protein with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Plant Protein submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Plant Protein Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Plant Protein Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Plant Protein Segment by Type
2.2.1 Soy Protein
2.2.2 Wheat Protein
2.2.3 Pea Protein
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Plant Protein Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Plant Protein Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Plant Protein Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Plant Protein Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Plant Protein Segment by Application
2.4.1 Food & Beverages
2.4.2 Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care
2.4.3 Animal Feed
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Plant Protein Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Plant Protein Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Plant Protein Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Plant Protein Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Plant Protein by Company
3.1 Global Plant Protein Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Plant Protein Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Plant Protein Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Plant Protein Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Plant Protein Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Plant Protein Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Plant Protein Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Plant Protein Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Plant Protein Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Plant Protein Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Plant Protein by Regions
4.1 Plant Protein by Regions
4.2 Americas Plant Protein Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Plant Protein Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Plant Protein Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Plant Protein Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Plant Protein Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Plant Protein Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Plant Protein Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Plant Protein Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Plant Protein Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Plant Protein Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Plant Protein Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Plant Protein Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Plant Protein Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Plant Protein Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Plant Protein by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Plant Protein Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Plant Protein Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Plant Protein Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Plant Protein Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Plant Protein by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Plant Protein Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Plant Protein Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Plant Protein Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Plant Protein Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Plant Protein Distributors
10.3 Plant Protein Customer
11 Global Plant Protein Market Forecast
11.1 Global Plant Protein Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Plant Protein Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Plant Protein Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Plant Protein Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Plant Protein Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Plant Protein Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 ADM
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Plant Protein Product Offered
12.1.3 ADM Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 ADM Latest Developments
12.2 CHS
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Plant Protein Product Offered
12.2.3 CHS Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 CHS Latest Developments
12.3 Cargill
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Plant Protein Product Offered
12.3.3 Cargill Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Cargill Latest Developments
12.4 Kerry Group
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Plant Protein Product Offered
12.4.3 Kerry Group Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Kerry Group Latest Developments
12.5 Manildra
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Plant Protein Product Offered
12.5.3 Manildra Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Manildra Latest Developments
12.6 DuPont
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Plant Protein Product Offered
12.6.3 DuPont Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 DuPont Latest Developments
12.7 Axiom Foods
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Plant Protein Product Offered
12.7.3 Axiom Foods Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Axiom Foods Latest Developments
12.8 Roquette
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Plant Protein Product Offered
12.8.3 Roquette Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Roquette Latest Developments
12.9 Cosucra
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Plant Protein Product Offered
12.9.3 Cosucra Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Cosucra Latest Developments
12.10 Tereos
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Plant Protein Product Offered
12.10.3 Tereos Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Tereos Latest Developments
12.11 Glanbia Nutritionals
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Plant Protein Product Offered
12.11.3 Glanbia Nutritionals Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Glanbia Nutritionals Latest Developments
12.12 Gushen Group
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Plant Protein Product Offered
12.12.3 Gushen Group Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Gushen Group Latest Developments
12.13 Glico Nutrition
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Plant Protein Product Offered
12.13.3 Glico Nutrition Plant Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Glico Nutrition Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
