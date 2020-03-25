Global Avena Sativa Market 2020-2025:Demand, Competitive Landscape, Key Companies, Major Geographies and End Users Industry

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Avena Sativa market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Avena Sativa business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Avena Sativa market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Avena Sativa value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Organic Avena Sativa

Conventional Avena Sativa

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Store

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PepsiCo

Mornflake

Grain Millers

Hain Celestial

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Nature’s Path Foods

Yucaipa Companies

Cereal Base Ceba

James Richardson & Sons

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Avena Sativa consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Avena Sativa market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Avena Sativa manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Avena Sativa with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Avena Sativa submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Avena Sativa Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Avena Sativa Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Avena Sativa Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Avena Sativa Segment by Type

2.2.1 Organic Avena Sativa

2.2.2 Conventional Avena Sativa

2.3 Avena Sativa Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Avena Sativa Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Avena Sativa Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Avena Sativa Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Avena Sativa Segment by Application

2.4.1 Supermarket

2.4.2 Convenience Store

2.4.3 Online Store

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Avena Sativa Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Avena Sativa Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Avena Sativa Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Avena Sativa Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Avena Sativa by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Avena Sativa Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Avena Sativa Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Avena Sativa Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Avena Sativa Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Avena Sativa Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Avena Sativa Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Avena Sativa Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Avena Sativa Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Avena Sativa Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Avena Sativa Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Avena Sativa by Regions

4.1 Avena Sativa by Regions

4.1.1 Global Avena Sativa Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Avena Sativa Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Avena Sativa Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Avena Sativa Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Avena Sativa Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Avena Sativa Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Avena Sativa Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Avena Sativa Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Avena Sativa Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Avena Sativa Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Avena Sativa Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Avena Sativa Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Avena Sativa Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Avena Sativa Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Avena Sativa Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Avena Sativa Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Avena Sativa by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Avena Sativa Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Avena Sativa Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Avena Sativa Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Avena Sativa Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Avena Sativa by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Avena Sativa Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Avena Sativa Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Avena Sativa Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Avena Sativa Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Avena Sativa Distributors

10.3 Avena Sativa Customer

11 Global Avena Sativa Market Forecast

11.1 Global Avena Sativa Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Avena Sativa Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Avena Sativa Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Avena Sativa Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Avena Sativa Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Avena Sativa Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 PepsiCo

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Avena Sativa Product Offered

12.1.3 PepsiCo Avena Sativa Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 PepsiCo News

12.2 Mornflake

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Avena Sativa Product Offered

12.2.3 Mornflake Avena Sativa Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Mornflake News

12.3 Grain Millers

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Avena Sativa Product Offered

12.3.3 Grain Millers Avena Sativa Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Grain Millers News

12.4 Hain Celestial

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Avena Sativa Product Offered

12.4.3 Hain Celestial Avena Sativa Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Hain Celestial News

12.5 Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Avena Sativa Product Offered

12.5.3 Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Avena Sativa Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods News

12.6 Nature’s Path Foods

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Avena Sativa Product Offered

12.6.3 Nature’s Path Foods Avena Sativa Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Nature’s Path Foods News

12.7 Yucaipa Companies

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Avena Sativa Product Offered

12.7.3 Yucaipa Companies Avena Sativa Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Yucaipa Companies News

12.8 Cereal Base Ceba

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Avena Sativa Product Offered

12.8.3 Cereal Base Ceba Avena Sativa Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Cereal Base Ceba News

12.9 James Richardson & Sons

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Avena Sativa Product Offered

12.9.3 James Richardson & Sons Avena Sativa Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 James Richardson & Sons News

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

