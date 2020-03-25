Global Meat Snacks Market 2020-2025:Product Types, Sales & Volume, Market Share, Industry Size, and Regional Growth Analysis
According to this study, over the next five years the Meat Snacks market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 13200 million by 2025, from $ 11770 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Meat Snacks business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Meat Snacks market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Meat Snacks value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Jerky
Meat Sticks
Pickled Sausage
Ham Sausage
Pickled Poultry Meat
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Daily Use
Functional Use
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Jack Link’s
Marfood
ConAgra
Monogram Foods
Hormel Foods
Oberto Sausage
Thanasi Foods
New World Foods
Golden Valley Natural
Bridgford Foods
Meatsnacks Group
Yurun Group
Shuanghui
Old Wisconsin
Kerry Group
Danish Crown
Youyou Foods
Klement’s Sausage
Campofrío
Jinluo
Yanker Shop
Baicaowei
Bangbangwa
Laiyifen
Huangshanghuang
Delisi
Mengdu Sheep
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Meat Snacks consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Meat Snacks market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Meat Snacks manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Meat Snacks with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Meat Snacks submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Meat Snacks Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Meat Snacks Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Meat Snacks Segment by Type
2.2.1 Jerky
2.2.2 Meat Sticks
2.2.3 Pickled Sausage
2.2.4 Ham Sausage
2.2.5 Pickled Poultry Meat
2.2.6 Others
2.3 Meat Snacks Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Meat Snacks Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Meat Snacks Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Meat Snacks Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Meat Snacks Segment by Application
2.4.1 Daily Use
2.4.2 Functional Use
2.5 Meat Snacks Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Meat Snacks Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Meat Snacks Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Meat Snacks Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Meat Snacks by Company
3.1 Global Meat Snacks Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Meat Snacks Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Meat Snacks Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Meat Snacks Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Meat Snacks Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Meat Snacks Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Meat Snacks Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Meat Snacks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Meat Snacks Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Meat Snacks Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Meat Snacks by Regions
4.1 Meat Snacks by Regions
4.2 Americas Meat Snacks Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Meat Snacks Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Meat Snacks Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Meat Snacks Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Meat Snacks Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Meat Snacks Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Meat Snacks Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Meat Snacks Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Meat Snacks Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Meat Snacks Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Meat Snacks Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Meat Snacks Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Meat Snacks Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Meat Snacks Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Meat Snacks by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Meat Snacks Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Meat Snacks Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Meat Snacks Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Meat Snacks Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Meat Snacks by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Meat Snacks Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Meat Snacks Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Meat Snacks Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Meat Snacks Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Meat Snacks Distributors
10.3 Meat Snacks Customer
11 Global Meat Snacks Market Forecast
11.1 Global Meat Snacks Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Meat Snacks Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Meat Snacks Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Meat Snacks Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Meat Snacks Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Meat Snacks Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Jack Link’s
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.1.3 Jack Link’s Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Jack Link’s Latest Developments
12.2 Marfood
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.2.3 Marfood Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Marfood Latest Developments
12.3 ConAgra
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.3.3 ConAgra Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 ConAgra Latest Developments
12.4 Monogram Foods
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.4.3 Monogram Foods Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Monogram Foods Latest Developments
12.5 Hormel Foods
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.5.3 Hormel Foods Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Hormel Foods Latest Developments
12.6 Oberto Sausage
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.6.3 Oberto Sausage Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Oberto Sausage Latest Developments
12.7 Thanasi Foods
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.7.3 Thanasi Foods Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Thanasi Foods Latest Developments
12.8 New World Foods
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.8.3 New World Foods Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 New World Foods Latest Developments
12.9 Golden Valley Natural
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.9.3 Golden Valley Natural Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Golden Valley Natural Latest Developments
12.10 Bridgford Foods
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.10.3 Bridgford Foods Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Bridgford Foods Latest Developments
12.11 Meatsnacks Group
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.11.3 Meatsnacks Group Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Meatsnacks Group Latest Developments
12.12 Yurun Group
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.12.3 Yurun Group Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Yurun Group Latest Developments
12.13 Shuanghui
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.13.3 Shuanghui Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Shuanghui Latest Developments
12.14 Old Wisconsin
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.14.3 Old Wisconsin Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Old Wisconsin Latest Developments
12.15 Kerry Group
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.15.3 Kerry Group Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Kerry Group Latest Developments
12.16 Danish Crown
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.16.3 Danish Crown Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Danish Crown Latest Developments
12.17 Youyou Foods
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.17.3 Youyou Foods Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Youyou Foods Latest Developments
12.18 Klement’s Sausage
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.18.3 Klement’s Sausage Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Klement’s Sausage Latest Developments
12.19 Campofrío
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.19.3 Campofrío Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Campofrío Latest Developments
12.20 Jinluo
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.20.3 Jinluo Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Jinluo Latest Developments
12.21 Yanker Shop
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.21.3 Yanker Shop Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 Yanker Shop Latest Developments
12.22 Baicaowei
12.22.1 Company Information
12.22.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.22.3 Baicaowei Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.22.4 Main Business Overview
12.22.5 Baicaowei Latest Developments
12.23 Bangbangwa
12.23.1 Company Information
12.23.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.23.3 Bangbangwa Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.23.4 Main Business Overview
12.23.5 Bangbangwa Latest Developments
12.24 Laiyifen
12.24.1 Company Information
12.24.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.24.3 Laiyifen Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.24.4 Main Business Overview
12.24.5 Laiyifen Latest Developments
12.25 Huangshanghuang
12.25.1 Company Information
12.25.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.25.3 Huangshanghuang Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.25.4 Main Business Overview
12.25.5 Huangshanghuang Latest Developments
12.26 Delisi
12.26.1 Company Information
12.26.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.26.3 Delisi Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.26.4 Main Business Overview
12.26.5 Delisi Latest Developments
12.27 Mengdu Sheep
12.27.1 Company Information
12.27.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered
12.27.3 Mengdu Sheep Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.27.4 Main Business Overview
12.27.5 Mengdu Sheep Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
