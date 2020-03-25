Global Fresh Pasta Market 2020-2025:Current Trends, Strategies, Top Key Players, Competitor Analysis and Regional Outlook

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Fresh Pasta market will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1066.9 million by 2025, from $ 982.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fresh Pasta business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fresh Pasta market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Fresh Pasta value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Long Style Pasta

Short Style Pasta

Filled Style Pasta

In 2018, Long Style Pasta accounted for a major share of 43.82% the global Fresh Pasta market. And this product segment is poised to reach 487.14 Million US$ by 2025 from 412.09 Million US$ in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Restaurant

Airplane & Train

Others

In Fresh Pasta market, the Residential holds an important share in terms of applications, , and it is expected to reach a volume of 577.78 (K MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.06% during 2019 and 2025.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Giovanni Rana

Pastificio Gaetarelli

Voltan SpA

Waitrose

Il Pastaio

Ugo Foods Group

RP’s Pasta Company

SpaghettoFactory

Lilly’s Fresh Pasta

Maffei

Pappardelle’s Pasta

Pastificio Mansi

Pasta Jesce

Pastificio Brema

Marcello Raffetto

The Fresh Pasta Company

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fresh Pasta consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fresh Pasta market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fresh Pasta manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fresh Pasta with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fresh Pasta submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

