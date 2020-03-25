Global Animal Feed Supplements Market 2020-2025:Current Trends, Business Outlook, Top Manufacturers, Development Trends and Growth Analysis

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Animal Feed Supplements market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 60930 million by 2025, from $ 54560 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Animal Feed Supplements business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Animal Feed Supplements market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Animal Feed Supplements value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Minerals

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

Others

In 2018, Minerals accounted for a major share of 54% in the global Animal Feed Supplements market. And this product segment is poised to reach a volume of 22751.8 K MT by 2025 from 19324.2 K MT in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Poultry Feeds

Ruminant Feeds

Pig Feeds

Others

In Animal Feed Supplements market, Poultry Feeds segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 19905.7 (K MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.54% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Animal Feed Supplements will be promising in the Poultry Feeds field in the next couple of years.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Evonik

BASF

Adisseo

Novus International

DSM

CJ Group

Zoetis

Meihua Group

CP Group

Kemin Industries

Global Bio-Chem

Nutreco

Lesaffre

Sumitomo Chemical

Biomin

Alltech

Novozymes

Lonza

ADM

DuPont

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Animal Feed Supplements consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Animal Feed Supplements market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Animal Feed Supplements manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Animal Feed Supplements with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Animal Feed Supplements submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Animal Feed Supplements Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Animal Feed Supplements Segment by Type

2.2.1 Minerals

2.2.2 Amino Acids

2.2.3 Vitamins

2.2.4 Enzymes

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Animal Feed Supplements Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Animal Feed Supplements Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Animal Feed Supplements Segment by Application

2.4.1 Poultry Feeds

2.4.2 Ruminant Feeds

2.4.3 Pig Feeds

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Animal Feed Supplements Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Animal Feed Supplements Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Animal Feed Supplements by Company

3.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Animal Feed Supplements Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Animal Feed Supplements Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Animal Feed Supplements Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Animal Feed Supplements Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Animal Feed Supplements Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Animal Feed Supplements Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Animal Feed Supplements by Regions

4.1 Animal Feed Supplements by Regions

4.2 Americas Animal Feed Supplements Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Animal Feed Supplements Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Animal Feed Supplements Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Animal Feed Supplements Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Animal Feed Supplements Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Animal Feed Supplements Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Animal Feed Supplements by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Animal Feed Supplements Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Animal Feed Supplements by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Animal Feed Supplements Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Animal Feed Supplements Distributors

10.3 Animal Feed Supplements Customer

11 Global Animal Feed Supplements Market Forecast

11.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Animal Feed Supplements Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Animal Feed Supplements Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Animal Feed Supplements Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Animal Feed Supplements Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Evonik

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered

12.1.3 Evonik Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Evonik Latest Developments

12.2 BASF

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered

12.2.3 BASF Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 BASF Latest Developments

12.3 Adisseo

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered

12.3.3 Adisseo Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Adisseo Latest Developments

12.4 Novus International

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered

12.4.3 Novus International Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Novus International Latest Developments

12.5 DSM

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered

12.5.3 DSM Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 DSM Latest Developments

12.6 CJ Group

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered

12.6.3 CJ Group Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 CJ Group Latest Developments

12.7 Zoetis

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered

12.7.3 Zoetis Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Zoetis Latest Developments

12.8 Meihua Group

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered

12.8.3 Meihua Group Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Meihua Group Latest Developments

12.9 CP Group

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered

12.9.3 CP Group Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 CP Group Latest Developments

12.10 Kemin Industries

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered

12.10.3 Kemin Industries Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Kemin Industries Latest Developments

12.11 Global Bio-Chem

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered

12.11.3 Global Bio-Chem Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Global Bio-Chem Latest Developments

12.12 Nutreco

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered

12.12.3 Nutreco Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Nutreco Latest Developments

12.13 Lesaffre

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered

12.13.3 Lesaffre Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Lesaffre Latest Developments

12.14 Sumitomo Chemical

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered

12.14.3 Sumitomo Chemical Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Sumitomo Chemical Latest Developments

12.15 Biomin

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered

12.15.3 Biomin Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Biomin Latest Developments

12.16 Alltech

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered

12.16.3 Alltech Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Alltech Latest Developments

12.17 Novozymes

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered

12.17.3 Novozymes Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Novozymes Latest Developments

12.18 Lonza

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered

12.18.3 Lonza Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Lonza Latest Developments

12.19 ADM

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered

12.19.3 ADM Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 ADM Latest Developments

12.20 DuPont

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered

12.20.3 DuPont Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 DuPont Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

