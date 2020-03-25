Global Animal Feed Supplements Market 2020-2025:Current Trends, Business Outlook, Top Manufacturers, Development Trends and Growth Analysis
According to this study, over the next five years the Animal Feed Supplements market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 60930 million by 2025, from $ 54560 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Animal Feed Supplements business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Animal Feed Supplements market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Animal Feed Supplements value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Minerals
Amino Acids
Vitamins
Enzymes
Others
In 2018, Minerals accounted for a major share of 54% in the global Animal Feed Supplements market. And this product segment is poised to reach a volume of 22751.8 K MT by 2025 from 19324.2 K MT in 2018.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Poultry Feeds
Ruminant Feeds
Pig Feeds
Others
In Animal Feed Supplements market, Poultry Feeds segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 19905.7 (K MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.54% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Animal Feed Supplements will be promising in the Poultry Feeds field in the next couple of years.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Evonik
BASF
Adisseo
Novus International
DSM
CJ Group
Zoetis
Meihua Group
CP Group
Kemin Industries
Global Bio-Chem
Nutreco
Lesaffre
Sumitomo Chemical
Biomin
Alltech
Novozymes
Lonza
ADM
DuPont
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Animal Feed Supplements consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Animal Feed Supplements market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Animal Feed Supplements manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Animal Feed Supplements with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Animal Feed Supplements submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Animal Feed Supplements Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Animal Feed Supplements Segment by Type
2.2.1 Minerals
2.2.2 Amino Acids
2.2.3 Vitamins
2.2.4 Enzymes
2.2.5 Others
2.3 Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Animal Feed Supplements Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Animal Feed Supplements Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Animal Feed Supplements Segment by Application
2.4.1 Poultry Feeds
2.4.2 Ruminant Feeds
2.4.3 Pig Feeds
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Animal Feed Supplements Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Animal Feed Supplements Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Animal Feed Supplements by Company
3.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Animal Feed Supplements Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Animal Feed Supplements Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Animal Feed Supplements Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Animal Feed Supplements Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Animal Feed Supplements Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Animal Feed Supplements Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Animal Feed Supplements by Regions
4.1 Animal Feed Supplements by Regions
4.2 Americas Animal Feed Supplements Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Animal Feed Supplements Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Animal Feed Supplements Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Animal Feed Supplements Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Animal Feed Supplements Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Animal Feed Supplements Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Animal Feed Supplements by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Animal Feed Supplements Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Animal Feed Supplements by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Animal Feed Supplements Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Animal Feed Supplements Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Animal Feed Supplements Distributors
10.3 Animal Feed Supplements Customer
11 Global Animal Feed Supplements Market Forecast
11.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Animal Feed Supplements Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Animal Feed Supplements Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Animal Feed Supplements Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Animal Feed Supplements Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Evonik
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered
12.1.3 Evonik Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Evonik Latest Developments
12.2 BASF
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered
12.2.3 BASF Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 BASF Latest Developments
12.3 Adisseo
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered
12.3.3 Adisseo Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Adisseo Latest Developments
12.4 Novus International
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered
12.4.3 Novus International Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Novus International Latest Developments
12.5 DSM
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered
12.5.3 DSM Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 DSM Latest Developments
12.6 CJ Group
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered
12.6.3 CJ Group Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 CJ Group Latest Developments
12.7 Zoetis
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered
12.7.3 Zoetis Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Zoetis Latest Developments
12.8 Meihua Group
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered
12.8.3 Meihua Group Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Meihua Group Latest Developments
12.9 CP Group
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered
12.9.3 CP Group Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 CP Group Latest Developments
12.10 Kemin Industries
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered
12.10.3 Kemin Industries Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Kemin Industries Latest Developments
12.11 Global Bio-Chem
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered
12.11.3 Global Bio-Chem Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Global Bio-Chem Latest Developments
12.12 Nutreco
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered
12.12.3 Nutreco Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Nutreco Latest Developments
12.13 Lesaffre
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered
12.13.3 Lesaffre Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Lesaffre Latest Developments
12.14 Sumitomo Chemical
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered
12.14.3 Sumitomo Chemical Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Sumitomo Chemical Latest Developments
12.15 Biomin
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered
12.15.3 Biomin Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Biomin Latest Developments
12.16 Alltech
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered
12.16.3 Alltech Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Alltech Latest Developments
12.17 Novozymes
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered
12.17.3 Novozymes Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Novozymes Latest Developments
12.18 Lonza
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered
12.18.3 Lonza Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Lonza Latest Developments
12.19 ADM
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered
12.19.3 ADM Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 ADM Latest Developments
12.20 DuPont
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered
12.20.3 DuPont Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 DuPont Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
