Global Sweet Potato Market 2020-2025:Products, Applications, Growing Demand, Trends, Growth Rate, Key Players and Regional Outlook

According to this study, over the next five years the Sweet Potato market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 34280 million by 2025, from $ 31320 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sweet Potato business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sweet Potato market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Sweet Potato value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Hannah Sweet Potatoes

Japanese Sweet Potatoes

Jewel Sweet Potatoes

Stokes Purple Sweet Potatoes

Garnet Sweet Potatoes

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Food Industry

Home Food

Feed Industry

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Zgganshu

Dashboard

FAO

Societe

Uncomtrade

China Custom

NBS

Zauba

Tradingeconomics

CBP

Zzys

Croptrust

Fara

Mof

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sweet Potato consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sweet Potato market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sweet Potato manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sweet Potato with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sweet Potato submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Sweet Potato Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Sweet Potato Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Sweet Potato Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hannah Sweet Potatoes

2.2.2 Japanese Sweet Potatoes

2.2.3 Jewel Sweet Potatoes

2.2.4 Stokes Purple Sweet Potatoes

2.2.5 Garnet Sweet Potatoes

2.3 Sweet Potato Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Sweet Potato Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Sweet Potato Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Sweet Potato Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Sweet Potato Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial Food Industry

2.4.2 Home Food

2.4.3 Feed Industry

2.5 Sweet Potato Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Sweet Potato Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Sweet Potato Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Sweet Potato Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Sweet Potato by Company

3.1 Global Sweet Potato Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Sweet Potato Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Sweet Potato Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Sweet Potato Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Sweet Potato Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sweet Potato Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Sweet Potato Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Sweet Potato Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Sweet Potato Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Sweet Potato Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Sweet Potato by Regions

4.1 Sweet Potato by Regions

4.2 Americas Sweet Potato Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Sweet Potato Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Sweet Potato Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Sweet Potato Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Sweet Potato Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Sweet Potato Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Sweet Potato Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Sweet Potato Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Sweet Potato Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Sweet Potato Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Sweet Potato Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Sweet Potato Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Sweet Potato Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Sweet Potato Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Sweet Potato by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Sweet Potato Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Sweet Potato Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Sweet Potato Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Sweet Potato Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Sweet Potato by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Sweet Potato Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Sweet Potato Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Sweet Potato Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Sweet Potato Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Sweet Potato Distributors

10.3 Sweet Potato Customer

11 Global Sweet Potato Market Forecast

11.1 Global Sweet Potato Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Sweet Potato Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Sweet Potato Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Sweet Potato Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Sweet Potato Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Sweet Potato Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Zgganshu

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered

12.1.3 Zgganshu Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Zgganshu Latest Developments

12.2 Dashboard

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered

12.2.3 Dashboard Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Dashboard Latest Developments

12.3 FAO

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered

12.3.3 FAO Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 FAO Latest Developments

12.4 Societe

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered

12.4.3 Societe Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Societe Latest Developments

12.5 Uncomtrade

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered

12.5.3 Uncomtrade Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Uncomtrade Latest Developments

12.6 China Custom

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered

12.6.3 China Custom Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 China Custom Latest Developments

12.7 NBS

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered

12.7.3 NBS Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 NBS Latest Developments

12.8 Zauba

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered

12.8.3 Zauba Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Zauba Latest Developments

12.9 Tradingeconomics

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered

12.9.3 Tradingeconomics Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Tradingeconomics Latest Developments

12.10 CBP

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered

12.10.3 CBP Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 CBP Latest Developments

12.11 Zzys

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered

12.11.3 Zzys Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Zzys Latest Developments

12.12 Croptrust

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered

12.12.3 Croptrust Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Croptrust Latest Developments

12.13 Fara

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered

12.13.3 Fara Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Fara Latest Developments

12.14 Mof

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered

12.14.3 Mof Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Mof Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

