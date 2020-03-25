Global Sweet Potato Market 2020-2025:Products, Applications, Growing Demand, Trends, Growth Rate, Key Players and Regional Outlook
Description
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4183318
According to this study, over the next five years the Sweet Potato market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 34280 million by 2025, from $ 31320 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sweet Potato business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sweet Potato market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Sweet Potato value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Hannah Sweet Potatoes
Japanese Sweet Potatoes
Jewel Sweet Potatoes
Stokes Purple Sweet Potatoes
Garnet Sweet Potatoes
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Commercial Food Industry
Home Food
Feed Industry
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Zgganshu
Dashboard
FAO
Societe
Uncomtrade
China Custom
NBS
Zauba
Tradingeconomics
CBP
Zzys
Croptrust
Fara
Mof
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Sweet Potato consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Sweet Potato market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Sweet Potato manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Sweet Potato with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Sweet Potato submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-sweet-potato-market-growth-2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Sweet Potato Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Sweet Potato Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Sweet Potato Segment by Type
2.2.1 Hannah Sweet Potatoes
2.2.2 Japanese Sweet Potatoes
2.2.3 Jewel Sweet Potatoes
2.2.4 Stokes Purple Sweet Potatoes
2.2.5 Garnet Sweet Potatoes
2.3 Sweet Potato Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Sweet Potato Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Sweet Potato Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Sweet Potato Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Sweet Potato Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial Food Industry
2.4.2 Home Food
2.4.3 Feed Industry
2.5 Sweet Potato Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Sweet Potato Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Sweet Potato Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Sweet Potato Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Sweet Potato by Company
3.1 Global Sweet Potato Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Sweet Potato Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Sweet Potato Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Sweet Potato Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Sweet Potato Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Sweet Potato Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Sweet Potato Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Sweet Potato Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Sweet Potato Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Sweet Potato Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Sweet Potato by Regions
4.1 Sweet Potato by Regions
4.2 Americas Sweet Potato Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Sweet Potato Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Sweet Potato Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Sweet Potato Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Sweet Potato Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Sweet Potato Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Sweet Potato Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Sweet Potato Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Sweet Potato Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Sweet Potato Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Sweet Potato Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Sweet Potato Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Sweet Potato Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Sweet Potato Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Sweet Potato by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Sweet Potato Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Sweet Potato Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Sweet Potato Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Sweet Potato Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Sweet Potato by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Sweet Potato Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Sweet Potato Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Sweet Potato Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Sweet Potato Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Sweet Potato Distributors
10.3 Sweet Potato Customer
11 Global Sweet Potato Market Forecast
11.1 Global Sweet Potato Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Sweet Potato Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Sweet Potato Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Sweet Potato Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Sweet Potato Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Sweet Potato Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Zgganshu
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered
12.1.3 Zgganshu Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Zgganshu Latest Developments
12.2 Dashboard
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered
12.2.3 Dashboard Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Dashboard Latest Developments
12.3 FAO
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered
12.3.3 FAO Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 FAO Latest Developments
12.4 Societe
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered
12.4.3 Societe Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Societe Latest Developments
12.5 Uncomtrade
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered
12.5.3 Uncomtrade Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Uncomtrade Latest Developments
12.6 China Custom
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered
12.6.3 China Custom Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 China Custom Latest Developments
12.7 NBS
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered
12.7.3 NBS Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 NBS Latest Developments
12.8 Zauba
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered
12.8.3 Zauba Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Zauba Latest Developments
12.9 Tradingeconomics
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered
12.9.3 Tradingeconomics Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Tradingeconomics Latest Developments
12.10 CBP
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered
12.10.3 CBP Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 CBP Latest Developments
12.11 Zzys
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered
12.11.3 Zzys Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Zzys Latest Developments
12.12 Croptrust
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered
12.12.3 Croptrust Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Croptrust Latest Developments
12.13 Fara
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered
12.13.3 Fara Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Fara Latest Developments
12.14 Mof
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Sweet Potato Product Offered
12.14.3 Mof Sweet Potato Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Mof Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4183318
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links: