Global Soy Protein Isolate Market 2020-2025:Size Estimation, Supply and Demand Analysis, Key Companies Profile, Verticals and Opportunities
Description
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4183313
According to this study, over the next five years the Soy Protein Isolate market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4466.1 million by 2025, from $ 3619.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Soy Protein Isolate business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Soy Protein Isolate market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Soy Protein Isolate value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Physical and Chemical Index
Microbiological Index
Characteristics
Transportation And Storage
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Meat products
Dairy products
Flour products
Beverage
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Solae Company (Danisco, Dupont)
Sinoglory Health Food
ADM
FUJIOIL
Yuwang Group
CHS
Gushen Biological Tech
Shansong Biological Products
Scents Holdings
Wonderful Industrial Group
Goldensea
DeTianLi Food
Albumen
World Food Processing
Harbin Hi-tech Soybean Food
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Soy Protein Isolate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Soy Protein Isolate market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Soy Protein Isolate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Soy Protein Isolate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Soy Protein Isolate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-soy-protein-isolate-market-growth-2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Soy Protein Isolate Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Soy Protein Isolate Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Soy Protein Isolate Segment by Type
2.2.1 Physical and Chemical Index
2.2.2 Microbiological Index
2.2.3 Characteristics
2.2.4 Transportation And Storage
2.3 Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Soy Protein Isolate Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Soy Protein Isolate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Soy Protein Isolate Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Soy Protein Isolate Segment by Application
2.4.1 Meat products
2.4.2 Dairy products
2.4.3 Flour products
2.4.4 Beverage
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Soy Protein Isolate Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Soy Protein Isolate Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Soy Protein Isolate Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Soy Protein Isolate by Company
3.1 Global Soy Protein Isolate Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Soy Protein Isolate Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Soy Protein Isolate Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Soy Protein Isolate Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Soy Protein Isolate Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Soy Protein Isolate Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Soy Protein Isolate Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Soy Protein Isolate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Soy Protein Isolate Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Soy Protein Isolate Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Soy Protein Isolate by Regions
4.1 Soy Protein Isolate by Regions
4.2 Americas Soy Protein Isolate Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Soy Protein Isolate Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Soy Protein Isolate Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Soy Protein Isolate Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Soy Protein Isolate Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Soy Protein Isolate Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Soy Protein Isolate by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Soy Protein Isolate Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Soy Protein Isolate by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Soy Protein Isolate Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Soy Protein Isolate Distributors
10.3 Soy Protein Isolate Customer
11 Global Soy Protein Isolate Market Forecast
11.1 Global Soy Protein Isolate Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Soy Protein Isolate Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Soy Protein Isolate Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Soy Protein Isolate Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Soy Protein Isolate Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Soy Protein Isolate Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Solae Company (Danisco, Dupont)
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered
12.1.3 Solae Company (Danisco, Dupont) Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Solae Company (Danisco, Dupont) Latest Developments
12.2 Sinoglory Health Food
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered
12.2.3 Sinoglory Health Food Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Sinoglory Health Food Latest Developments
12.3 ADM
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered
12.3.3 ADM Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 ADM Latest Developments
12.4 FUJIOIL
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered
12.4.3 FUJIOIL Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 FUJIOIL Latest Developments
12.5 Yuwang Group
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered
12.5.3 Yuwang Group Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Yuwang Group Latest Developments
12.6 CHS
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered
12.6.3 CHS Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 CHS Latest Developments
12.7 Gushen Biological Tech
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered
12.7.3 Gushen Biological Tech Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Gushen Biological Tech Latest Developments
12.8 Shansong Biological Products
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered
12.8.3 Shansong Biological Products Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Shansong Biological Products Latest Developments
12.9 Scents Holdings
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered
12.9.3 Scents Holdings Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Scents Holdings Latest Developments
12.10 Wonderful Industrial Group
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered
12.10.3 Wonderful Industrial Group Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Wonderful Industrial Group Latest Developments
12.11 Goldensea
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered
12.11.3 Goldensea Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Goldensea Latest Developments
12.12 DeTianLi Food
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered
12.12.3 DeTianLi Food Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 DeTianLi Food Latest Developments
12.13 Albumen
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered
12.13.3 Albumen Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Albumen Latest Developments
12.14 World Food Processing
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered
12.14.3 World Food Processing Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 World Food Processing Latest Developments
12.15 Harbin Hi-tech Soybean Food
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered
12.15.3 Harbin Hi-tech Soybean Food Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Harbin Hi-tech Soybean Food Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4183313
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links: