Global Soy Protein Isolate Market 2020-2025:Size Estimation, Supply and Demand Analysis, Key Companies Profile, Verticals and Opportunities

Description

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4183313

According to this study, over the next five years the Soy Protein Isolate market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4466.1 million by 2025, from $ 3619.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Soy Protein Isolate business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Soy Protein Isolate market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Soy Protein Isolate value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Physical and Chemical Index

Microbiological Index

Characteristics

Transportation And Storage

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Meat products

Dairy products

Flour products

Beverage

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Solae Company (Danisco, Dupont)

Sinoglory Health Food

ADM

FUJIOIL

Yuwang Group

CHS

Gushen Biological Tech

Shansong Biological Products

Scents Holdings

Wonderful Industrial Group

Goldensea

DeTianLi Food

Albumen

World Food Processing

Harbin Hi-tech Soybean Food

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Soy Protein Isolate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Soy Protein Isolate market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Soy Protein Isolate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Soy Protein Isolate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Soy Protein Isolate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-soy-protein-isolate-market-growth-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Soy Protein Isolate Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Soy Protein Isolate Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Soy Protein Isolate Segment by Type

2.2.1 Physical and Chemical Index

2.2.2 Microbiological Index

2.2.3 Characteristics

2.2.4 Transportation And Storage

2.3 Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Soy Protein Isolate Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Soy Protein Isolate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Soy Protein Isolate Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Soy Protein Isolate Segment by Application

2.4.1 Meat products

2.4.2 Dairy products

2.4.3 Flour products

2.4.4 Beverage

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Soy Protein Isolate Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Soy Protein Isolate Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Soy Protein Isolate Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Soy Protein Isolate by Company

3.1 Global Soy Protein Isolate Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Soy Protein Isolate Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Soy Protein Isolate Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Soy Protein Isolate Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Soy Protein Isolate Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Soy Protein Isolate Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Soy Protein Isolate Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Soy Protein Isolate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Soy Protein Isolate Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Soy Protein Isolate Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Soy Protein Isolate by Regions

4.1 Soy Protein Isolate by Regions

4.2 Americas Soy Protein Isolate Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Soy Protein Isolate Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Soy Protein Isolate Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Soy Protein Isolate Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Soy Protein Isolate Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Soy Protein Isolate Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Soy Protein Isolate by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Soy Protein Isolate Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Soy Protein Isolate by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Soy Protein Isolate Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Soy Protein Isolate Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Soy Protein Isolate Distributors

10.3 Soy Protein Isolate Customer

11 Global Soy Protein Isolate Market Forecast

11.1 Global Soy Protein Isolate Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Soy Protein Isolate Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Soy Protein Isolate Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Soy Protein Isolate Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Soy Protein Isolate Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Soy Protein Isolate Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Solae Company (Danisco, Dupont)

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered

12.1.3 Solae Company (Danisco, Dupont) Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Solae Company (Danisco, Dupont) Latest Developments

12.2 Sinoglory Health Food

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered

12.2.3 Sinoglory Health Food Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Sinoglory Health Food Latest Developments

12.3 ADM

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered

12.3.3 ADM Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 ADM Latest Developments

12.4 FUJIOIL

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered

12.4.3 FUJIOIL Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 FUJIOIL Latest Developments

12.5 Yuwang Group

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered

12.5.3 Yuwang Group Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Yuwang Group Latest Developments

12.6 CHS

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered

12.6.3 CHS Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 CHS Latest Developments

12.7 Gushen Biological Tech

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered

12.7.3 Gushen Biological Tech Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Gushen Biological Tech Latest Developments

12.8 Shansong Biological Products

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered

12.8.3 Shansong Biological Products Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Shansong Biological Products Latest Developments

12.9 Scents Holdings

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered

12.9.3 Scents Holdings Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Scents Holdings Latest Developments

12.10 Wonderful Industrial Group

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered

12.10.3 Wonderful Industrial Group Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Wonderful Industrial Group Latest Developments

12.11 Goldensea

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered

12.11.3 Goldensea Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Goldensea Latest Developments

12.12 DeTianLi Food

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered

12.12.3 DeTianLi Food Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 DeTianLi Food Latest Developments

12.13 Albumen

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered

12.13.3 Albumen Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Albumen Latest Developments

12.14 World Food Processing

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered

12.14.3 World Food Processing Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 World Food Processing Latest Developments

12.15 Harbin Hi-tech Soybean Food

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Soy Protein Isolate Product Offered

12.15.3 Harbin Hi-tech Soybean Food Soy Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Harbin Hi-tech Soybean Food Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4183313

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

