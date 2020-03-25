Asia Pacific Vision Guided Robotics Software Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – ABB, Fanuc, Robotic Vision Technologies, iRobot, MVTec Software

Vision Guided Robotics Software market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 499.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1,934.9 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 16.4% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Increasing integration of vision guided robots across various industries is fueling dramatic changes to automate the work across various industries. The growing demand to automate the work across various industries are continually rising in developed as well as developing regions. With the advancement in robust robotic technology, the customization of products for specific applications to enhance the flexibility of work among enterprises is increasing. The vision-guided robots are easier and much more flexible when putting to work, and from the safety point of view, these machines are highly reliable, which permit the company to increase their productivity and ultimately competitiveness in the market. For instance, Automobile manufacturers are actively focusing on the integration of vision-equipped robotic systems to safeguard the correct placement of vehicle closures such as hoods, windshields, doors and trunk lids. The robots are installed across the production line to pick up and place everything accurately to install car parts from roof panels to windshields as well as load them onto the car body’s framework. The vision system made it easy for the system designers to deploy car accurately and precisely.

APAC region presents a huge opportunity in the field of vision guided robotics software to automate the work. Few companies have already set up the vision and strategy for the implementation of these software in robots in the next coming years; whereas, many enterprises still in the phase of planning to adopt fully automated operations. Several end user industries are turning for vision guided robotics software based on AI and machine learning as well as big data analytics to gain deeper insights about their customers, automate the work, and increase efficiency as well as precision in the work. Government as well as private sectors, both plays an important role in the development of vision guided robotics software across region. The advancement in technology is growing at a greater pace. Almost 60% of the world’s population lives in the Asia Pacific region, China is considered as one of the largest country in terms of robot density. The robot density in the automotive industry in China has increased significantly since last decade and has surpassed US and Germany. Also, many of the countries in the region are the manufacturing hub, which increases the number of companies expanding to the region, which leads to new manufacturing plants and factories, which cause demand for automations leading to high installation of robots. Owing to these reasons, the number of robots installed in these regions are continuously increasing, making it a dominant market. In 2018, Fanuc Corporation announced expansion of its production capacity by the construction of three new factories. The new construction is aimed to increase the capacities of ROBOT, ROBOSHOT and ROBOCUT.

China is the most populated country in the world. Owing to the cheap labor costs in the country, many of the players in different market have opened their manufacturing plants and offices in the country. According to IFR press release, China is targeting towards the increase in annual sales of domestically by producing industrial robots to about 100,000 units by the year 2020. The Government initiatives in the country includes Industry 4.0, and Internet Plus integrating IT with manufacturing. In addition, the government has proposed 46 pilot projects that will focus on innovation to implement smart manufacturing as part of its ‘Made in China 2025’ initiative. This scope is facilitating the end users to adopt this technology increases, thereby creating a substantial market for the same at present, which is projecting a positive growth on the vision guided robotic software market.

APAC VISION-GUIDED ROBOTICS SOFTWARE – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Robot Type

Mobile Robot

Fixed Robot

By Technology

2D Vision Guided

3D Vision Guided

By Application

Arc Welding

Assembly

Cutting

Palletizing & Machine Tending

Navigation

Random Bin Picking

Collaborative Robots

Others

By Vertical

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Food & Beverages

Others

By Country

South Korea

China

India

Australia

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of South America (SAM)

