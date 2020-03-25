Spain Cards & Payments Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019 – 2025)

Global “Spain Cards & Payments ” Market Research Study

Spain Cards & Payments Market recently published a well-researched market study which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global “Spain Cards & Payments ” market. According to the report, the growth of the “Spain Cards & Payments ” market is primarily driven by an array of factors including, Factor 1, Factor 2, Factor 3, and Factor 4. The well-curated market research offers a detailed analysis of the leading companies operating in the global “Spain Cards & Payments ” market wherein the production techniques, market share, revenue analysis, product pricing analysis, and revenue generation of each company is included.

The report evaluates the current state of the global “Spain Cards & Payments ” market in terms of volume (X units), consumption, value (Mn/Bn), production and more. In addition, the study tracks the latest proceedings within the various market segments, end use industries, geographies, and regulatory landscape.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.researchmoz.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2600519&source=atm

The report bifurcates the global “Spain Cards & Payments ” market on the basis of product type. The multiple products covered in the report include:

Summary

GlobalDatas ‘Spain Cards & Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2023’ report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Spanish cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2015-19e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2019e-23f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalDatas research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

‘Spain Cards & Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2023’ report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into Spanish cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Spanish cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Spanish cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope

– The European Payments Council launched a pan-European instant credit transfer scheme in selected Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) markets in November 2017. SEPA Instant Credit Transfer (SCT Inst) enables individuals to transfer a maximum of 15,000 ($17,183.22) within 10 seconds. Funds can be transferred instantly 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The launch of SCT Inst followed on from the introduction of Bizum in October 2016. Bizum is a common mobile payment platform jointly launched by 27 Spanish banks. It is integrated within the banks apps and lets users conduct P2P, in-store, and online transactions instantly through their mobile phones.

– The emergence of digital-only banks is likely to accelerate the shift towards electronic payments in Spain. In January 2016, CaixaBank launched its mobile-only imaginBank. Banco Pichincha introduced its digital bank Pibank in June 2018. The bank offers a fee-free payroll account that comes with a Visa debit card. In October 2019, Netherlands based digital-only bunq expanded its operations to all EU countries, including Spain. And in November 2019, France-based telecommunications company Orange launched digital-only Orange Bank in Spain. The bank offers current and savings accounts as well as a Mastercard debit card.

– There was a significant rise in the uptake and usage of mobile wallets in 2019. This was due to the availability of popular mobile wallet solutions including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay as well as the increasing number of banks and financial institutions offering these mobile wallet services to their customers. In February 2019, Banco Pichincha, Pibank, and boon started offering Google Pay to their customers. In April 2019, ING joined Apple Pay in Spain, while digital-only banks and fintechs such as Revolut and Monese started to support Apple Pay in many European countries (including Spain) throughout the year. And in December 2019 Bankinter joined Samsung Pay, allowing its customers to add their payment cards to Samsung Pay and make payments using their mobile phone.

Make An Enquiry About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.com/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2600519&source=atm

What valuable insights does the report provide?

The market study includes a thorough assessment of the various trends influencing the regional markets

An in-depth study of the current and projected opportunities for market players active in the global “Spain Cards & Payments ” market.

Assessment of top-tier market players and their position in the current market landscape

Growth prospects of the various market segments

Product-wise adoption analysis in terms of value, share, and volume

Important doubts addressed in the report:

What are the factors that are expected to define the roadmap of the global “Spain Cards & Payments ” market over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to draw the attention of the stakeholders in the upcoming years?

Why are the sales of product 1 outpacing that of product 2?

What is the primary area of focus among market players to gain a competitive edge?

What does the future hold in store for the global “Spain Cards & Payments ” market?

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.researchmoz.com/checkout?rep_id=2600519&licType=S&source=atm

Why Choose Spain Cards & Payments Market?