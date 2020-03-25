Wireless Power Transmission Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2027

The “Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of wireless power transmission market with detailed market segmentation by technology, implementation, application, and geography. The global wireless power transmission market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wireless power transmission market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The wireless power transmission refers to the transmission of electrical energy from source to an electrical load without the use of interconnecting wires. The technology is rapidly gaining traction over the wired power transmission as it is less hazardous and convenient. The consumer electronics segment is likely to grow at a significant rate owing to the robust demand for wireless power transmission in smartphones and laptops. Additionally, significant research and developments by the companies in the field of wireless power transmission is expected to create a favorable landscape in the future.

The wireless power transmission market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as robust demand for wireless connectivity solutions by consumers, coupled with the need for effective charging solutions. However, the high cost of devices based on wireless power transmission technology is a restraining factor for the growth of the wireless power transmission market. On the other hand, the increasing adoption of robotics and industry 4.0, the wireless power transmission market would showcase significant growth prospects in the future.

The global wireless power transmission market is segmented on the basis of technology, implementation, and, application. Based on technology, the market is segmented as near-field and far field. On the basis of the implementation, the market is segmented as integrated and aftermarket. The market on the basis of the application is classified as EV charging, smartphones, wearable electronics, industrial, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global wireless power transmission market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The wireless power transmission market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting wireless power transmission market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the wireless power transmission market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the wireless power transmission market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from wireless power transmission market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for wireless power transmission in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the wireless power transmission market.

The report also includes the profiles of key wireless power transmission companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

ConvenientPower HK Limited

Energous Corporation

Humavox Ltd.

NuCurrent

Ossia Inc.

Powermat Technologies Ltd.

TDK Corporation

WiBotic Inc.

Wi-Charge Ltd

WiTricity Corporation

