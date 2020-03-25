Indoor Positioning and NavigationMarket Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts 2017-2026 | AeroScout, Apple, Beaconinside, Bluepath, Cisco, GiPStech, Google, Here Holdings, Hewlett Packard

Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market is accounted for $6.92 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $54.60 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period. Increasing adaption of IPN technologies many industries like healthcare, logistics etc., rising customer awareness and improving service quality & functionality are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, capex issues and indoor environment are hindering the market.

Indoor Positioning and Navigation (IPN) system is used to navigate or locate people using lights, radio waves, magnetic fields, acoustic signals, or other sensory information. IPN uses various optical, radio, or even acoustic technologies to design fragmentation. They are also used to detect magneto metric information inside buildings or locations with steel structures or in iron ore mines.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019352

On the basis of Application, Location Based Analytics segment holds the major growth during the forecast period due to rise in proximity marketing solutions among the retail sector. By geography, North America holds the significant market share during the forecast period owing to the accessibility of sophisticated connectivity wireless technology and indoor technologies among retail, travel, hospitality, healthcare, and public spaces.

Some of the key players in global Indoor Positioning and Navigation market are AeroScout, Apple, Beaconinside, Bluepath, Cisco, GiPStech, Google, Here Holdings, Hewlett Packard, Infinity, INSITEO, Insoft, MazeMap, Micello, Microsoft, Nextome, PinMicro, Pointr, Qualcomm and Samsung.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/SMRC00019352

Systems Covered:

– Indoor Location Based Analytics

– Indoor Navigations & Maps

– Other Systems

Components Covered:

– Solution

– Services

Platforms Covered:

– Android

– iPhone Operating System

– Other Platforms

Technologies Covered:

– Magnetic Positioning

– Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM)

– Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

– Radio Frequency

Applications Covered:

– Navigation & Positioning

– Location Based Analytics

– Geo-Fencing

– Asset and Personnel Tracking

– Emergency Services

– Other Applications

Devices Covered:

– Proximity Devices

– Mobile Devices

– Network Devices

End Users Covered:

– Aviation

– Healthcare

– Education

– Transportation

– Logistics & Warehouses

– Advertising

– Tourism

– Automotive

– Retail

– Manufacturing

– Office Spaces

– Public Spaces

– Consumer Electronics

– Entertainment

– Information Technology

– Government Organizations

– Other End Users

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00019352

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.