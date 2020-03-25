GDI System Market Growth Rate and Future Opportunities From 2027: Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corp

The Gasoline direct injection (GDI), or petrol direct injection, is a mixture formation system for ICE that runs on gasoline or petrol, where fuel is injected into the combustion chamber. Using GDI can help in reducing exhaust emissions while increasing engine efficiency and specific power output. GDI is being used in various modern vehicles in place of conventional fuel injection. The increasing demand for high-performance vehicles is expected to boost the growth of the GDI system market in the North American region during the study period.

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “GDI System Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “GDI System Market”.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the GDI System Market.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from GDI System Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for GDI System at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the GDI System Market.

The global GDI system market is segmented on the basis of component, support technology, and vehicle type. Based on component, the market is segmented as sensors, fuel injectors, engine control unit (ECU), fuel pump, and fuel rail. On the basis of the support technology, the market is segmented as gasoline turbocharger and gasoline particulate filter (GPF). The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

