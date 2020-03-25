Global Organic Soya Protein Market 2020-2025: Sales and Revenue, Industry Size, Market Strategies, Product Types, End Users, Competitive Landscape and Regional Outlook
The organic soya protein is available in different forms and types and is used in the food products to increase nutrition value. It acts as a natural prebiotic which stimulates the production of healthy bacteria in the intestine. Organic soya proteins are used as meat and dairy products alternative due to equivalent protein content present in these products.
Europe holds the significant share in global organic soya protein market, due to the increasing number of vegan food consumers in the region. North America accounts for the significant share in the global organic soya protein market, owing to the rising demand for dairy analogs in the region.
In 2019, the market size of Organic Soya Protein is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3602307
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Organic Soya Protein.
This report studies the global market size of Organic Soya Protein, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Organic Soya Protein sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
ADM
Danisco
CHS
Scents Holding
Sojaprotein
Cargill
Gushen Biological
Wonderful Industrial Group
FUJIOIL
Shandong Sanwei Soybean Protein
Shansong Biological
Sonic Biochem
Wilmar International
Top Agri Group
Soja Austria
Bremil Group
Market Segment by Product Type
Liquid
Dry
Market Segment by Application
Infant Formula
Vegetable Broth
Dairy Analogues
Meat and Meat Analogues
Bakery Products
Confectionary
Soymilk
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Organic Soya Protein status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Organic Soya Protein manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organic Soya Protein are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-organic-soya-protein-market-research-report-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Organic Soya Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Liquid
1.3.3 Dry
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Organic Soya Protein Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Infant Formula
1.4.3 Vegetable Broth
1.4.4 Dairy Analogues
1.4.5 Meat and Meat Analogues
1.4.6 Bakery Products
1.4.7 Confectionary
1.4.8 Soymilk
1.4.9 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Organic Soya Protein Market Size
2.1.1 Global Organic Soya Protein Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Organic Soya Protein Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Organic Soya Protein Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Organic Soya Protein Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Organic Soya Protein Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Organic Soya Protein Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Organic Soya Protein Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Organic Soya Protein Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Organic Soya Protein Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Organic Soya Protein Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Organic Soya Protein Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Organic Soya Protein Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Organic Soya Protein Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Organic Soya Protein Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Organic Soya Protein Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Liquid Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Dry Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Organic Soya Protein Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Organic Soya Protein Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Organic Soya Protein Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Organic Soya Protein Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Organic Soya Protein Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Organic Soya Protein Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Organic Soya Protein Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Organic Soya Protein Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Organic Soya Protein Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Organic Soya Protein Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Organic Soya Protein Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Organic Soya Protein Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Organic Soya Protein Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Organic Soya Protein Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Organic Soya Protein Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Organic Soya Protein Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Organic Soya Protein Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Organic Soya Protein Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Organic Soya Protein Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 ADM
10.1.1 ADM Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Soya Protein
10.1.4 Organic Soya Protein Product Introduction
10.1.5 ADM Recent Development
10.2 Danisco
10.2.1 Danisco Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Soya Protein
10.2.4 Organic Soya Protein Product Introduction
10.2.5 Danisco Recent Development
10.3 CHS
10.3.1 CHS Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Soya Protein
10.3.4 Organic Soya Protein Product Introduction
10.3.5 CHS Recent Development
10.4 Scents Holding
10.4.1 Scents Holding Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Soya Protein
10.4.4 Organic Soya Protein Product Introduction
10.4.5 Scents Holding Recent Development
10.5 Sojaprotein
10.5.1 Sojaprotein Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Soya Protein
10.5.4 Organic Soya Protein Product Introduction
10.5.5 Sojaprotein Recent Development
10.6 Cargill
10.6.1 Cargill Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Soya Protein
10.6.4 Organic Soya Protein Product Introduction
10.6.5 Cargill Recent Development
10.7 Gushen Biological
10.7.1 Gushen Biological Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Soya Protein
10.7.4 Organic Soya Protein Product Introduction
10.7.5 Gushen Biological Recent Development
10.8 Wonderful Industrial Group
10.8.1 Wonderful Industrial Group Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Soya Protein
10.8.4 Organic Soya Protein Product Introduction
10.8.5 Wonderful Industrial Group Recent Development
10.9 FUJIOIL
10.9.1 FUJIOIL Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Soya Protein
10.9.4 Organic Soya Protein Product Introduction
10.9.5 FUJIOIL Recent Development
10.10 Shandong Sanwei Soybean Protein
10.10.1 Shandong Sanwei Soybean Protein Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Soya Protein
10.10.4 Organic Soya Protein Product Introduction
10.10.5 Shandong Sanwei Soybean Protein Recent Development
10.11 Shansong Biological
10.12 Sonic Biochem
10.13 Wilmar International
10.14 Top Agri Group
10.15 Soja Austria
10.16 Bremil Group
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Organic Soya Protein Sales Channels
11.2.2 Organic Soya Protein Distributors
11.3 Organic Soya Protein Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Organic Soya Protein Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Organic Soya Protein Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Organic Soya Protein Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Organic Soya Protein Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Organic Soya Protein Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Organic Soya Protein Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3602307
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155