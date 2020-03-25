Global Meal Replacement Market 2020-2025: Sales and Revenue, Industry Size, Market Strategies, Product Types, End Users, Competitive Landscape and Regional Outlook

Meal replacement products are calorie-controlled, pre-packaged products such as bars and beverages, which can replace a solid heavy meal. Meal replacement products have many nutritional benefits.

They are affordable and convenient. Initially, meal replacement products were used by the elderly population, but now they are being marketed to adults. Several marketing activities are also being carried out by major brands to create more awareness about meal replacement products.

In 2019, the market size of Meal Replacement is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Meal Replacement.

This report studies the global market size of Meal Replacement, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Meal Replacement sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Abbott

Herbalife

Kellogg

Nestle

SlimFast

Amazing Grass

Glanbia

GlaxoSmithKline

Healthy ‘N Fit International

Kraft Heinz

MET-Rx

Nouveau Dietetique

Nutiva

Nutrisystem

Onnit Labs

Orgain

Ultimate Superfoods

Market Segment by Product Type

Powdered Products

Edible Bars

Ready-To-Drink

Others

Market Segment by Application

Supermarket

Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Meal Replacement status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Meal Replacement manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Meal Replacement are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Meal Replacement Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Powdered Products

1.3.3 Edible Bars

1.3.4 Ready-To-Drink

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Meal Replacement Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Supermarket

1.4.3 Hypermarkets

1.4.4 Online

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Meal Replacement Market Size

2.1.1 Global Meal Replacement Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Meal Replacement Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Meal Replacement Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Meal Replacement Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Meal Replacement Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Meal Replacement Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Meal Replacement Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Meal Replacement Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Meal Replacement Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Meal Replacement Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Meal Replacement Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Meal Replacement Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Meal Replacement Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Meal Replacement Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Meal Replacement Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Powdered Products Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Edible Bars Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Ready-To-Drink Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Others Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Meal Replacement Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Meal Replacement Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Meal Replacement Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Meal Replacement Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Meal Replacement Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Meal Replacement Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Meal Replacement Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Abbott

10.1.1 Abbott Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meal Replacement

10.1.4 Meal Replacement Product Introduction

10.1.5 Abbott Recent Development

10.2 Herbalife

10.2.1 Herbalife Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meal Replacement

10.2.4 Meal Replacement Product Introduction

10.2.5 Herbalife Recent Development

10.3 Kellogg

10.3.1 Kellogg Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meal Replacement

10.3.4 Meal Replacement Product Introduction

10.3.5 Kellogg Recent Development

10.4 Nestle

10.4.1 Nestle Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meal Replacement

10.4.4 Meal Replacement Product Introduction

10.4.5 Nestle Recent Development

10.5 SlimFast

10.5.1 SlimFast Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meal Replacement

10.5.4 Meal Replacement Product Introduction

10.5.5 SlimFast Recent Development

10.6 Amazing Grass

10.6.1 Amazing Grass Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meal Replacement

10.6.4 Meal Replacement Product Introduction

10.6.5 Amazing Grass Recent Development

10.7 Glanbia

10.7.1 Glanbia Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meal Replacement

10.7.4 Meal Replacement Product Introduction

10.7.5 Glanbia Recent Development

10.8 GlaxoSmithKline

10.8.1 GlaxoSmithKline Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meal Replacement

10.8.4 Meal Replacement Product Introduction

10.8.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development

10.9 Healthy ‘N Fit International

10.9.1 Healthy ‘N Fit International Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meal Replacement

10.9.4 Meal Replacement Product Introduction

10.9.5 Healthy ‘N Fit International Recent Development

10.10 Kraft Heinz

10.10.1 Kraft Heinz Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meal Replacement

10.10.4 Meal Replacement Product Introduction

10.10.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Development

10.11 MET-Rx

10.12 Nouveau Dietetique

10.13 Nutiva

10.14 Nutrisystem

10.15 Onnit Labs

10.16 Orgain

10.17 Ultimate Superfoods

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Meal Replacement Sales Channels

11.2.2 Meal Replacement Distributors

11.3 Meal Replacement Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Meal Replacement Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Meal Replacement Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Meal Replacement Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Meal Replacement Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Meal Replacement Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Meal Replacement Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

