Global Bean-to-bar Chocolate Market 2020-2025: Sales and Revenue, Industry Size, Market Strategies, Product Types, End Users, Competitive Landscape and Regional Outlook
Chocolate originated in Central America, is a mixed food with cocoa as the main ingredient. The main raw material is cocoa bean (Cacao), which is found in a strip within 18 degrees north and south of the equator.
In 2019, the market size of Bean-to-bar Chocolate is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bean-to-bar Chocolate.
This report studies the global market size of Bean-to-bar Chocolate, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Bean-to-bar Chocolate sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Ferrero
GODIVA Chocolates
Ezaki Glico
Nestlé
Mars
Hershey Company
Lotte
Blommer Chocolate Company
Lindt & Sprüngli Group
Mondel?z International
Russell Stover Chocolates
Barry Callebaut
Fazer
Amedei
Bremer HACHEZ Chocolade
Venchi
Toms Gruppen
Chocolaterie Robert
Chocolates El Rey
Bonnat Chocolates
Amano Artisan Chocolate
Market Segment by Product Type
Chocolate Bean
Chocolate Bar
Market Segment by Application
Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Independent Retailers
Online Sales
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Bean-to-bar Chocolate status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Bean-to-bar Chocolate manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bean-to-bar Chocolate are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Bean-to-bar Chocolate Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Chocolate Bean
1.3.3 Chocolate Bar
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Bean-to-bar Chocolate Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Supermarkets
1.4.3 Convenience Stores
1.4.4 Independent Retailers
1.4.5 Online Sales
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Bean-to-bar Chocolate Market Size
2.1.1 Global Bean-to-bar Chocolate Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Bean-to-bar Chocolate Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Bean-to-bar Chocolate Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Bean-to-bar Chocolate Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Bean-to-bar Chocolate Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Bean-to-bar Chocolate Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Bean-to-bar Chocolate Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Bean-to-bar Chocolate Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Bean-to-bar Chocolate Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Bean-to-bar Chocolate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Bean-to-bar Chocolate Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Bean-to-bar Chocolate Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Bean-to-bar Chocolate Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bean-to-bar Chocolate Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Bean-to-bar Chocolate Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Chocolate Bean Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Chocolate Bar Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Bean-to-bar Chocolate Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Bean-to-bar Chocolate Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Bean-to-bar Chocolate Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Bean-to-bar Chocolate Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Bean-to-bar Chocolate Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Bean-to-bar Chocolate Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Bean-to-bar Chocolate Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Bean-to-bar Chocolate Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Bean-to-bar Chocolate Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Bean-to-bar Chocolate Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Bean-to-bar Chocolate Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Bean-to-bar Chocolate Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Bean-to-bar Chocolate Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Bean-to-bar Chocolate Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Bean-to-bar Chocolate Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Bean-to-bar Chocolate Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Bean-to-bar Chocolate Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Bean-to-bar Chocolate Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Bean-to-bar Chocolate Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Ferrero
10.1.1 Ferrero Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Bean-to-bar Chocolate
10.1.4 Bean-to-bar Chocolate Product Introduction
10.1.5 Ferrero Recent Development
10.2 GODIVA Chocolates
10.2.1 GODIVA Chocolates Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Bean-to-bar Chocolate
10.2.4 Bean-to-bar Chocolate Product Introduction
10.2.5 GODIVA Chocolates Recent Development
10.3 Ezaki Glico
10.3.1 Ezaki Glico Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Bean-to-bar Chocolate
10.3.4 Bean-to-bar Chocolate Product Introduction
10.3.5 Ezaki Glico Recent Development
10.4 Nestlé
10.4.1 Nestlé Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Bean-to-bar Chocolate
10.4.4 Bean-to-bar Chocolate Product Introduction
10.4.5 Nestlé Recent Development
10.5 Mars
10.5.1 Mars Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Bean-to-bar Chocolate
10.5.4 Bean-to-bar Chocolate Product Introduction
10.5.5 Mars Recent Development
10.6 Hershey Company
10.6.1 Hershey Company Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Bean-to-bar Chocolate
10.6.4 Bean-to-bar Chocolate Product Introduction
10.6.5 Hershey Company Recent Development
10.7 Lotte
10.7.1 Lotte Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Bean-to-bar Chocolate
10.7.4 Bean-to-bar Chocolate Product Introduction
10.7.5 Lotte Recent Development
10.8 Blommer Chocolate Company
10.8.1 Blommer Chocolate Company Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Bean-to-bar Chocolate
10.8.4 Bean-to-bar Chocolate Product Introduction
10.8.5 Blommer Chocolate Company Recent Development
10.9 Lindt & Sprüngli Group
10.9.1 Lindt & Sprüngli Group Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Bean-to-bar Chocolate
10.9.4 Bean-to-bar Chocolate Product Introduction
10.9.5 Lindt & Sprüngli Group Recent Development
10.10 Mondel?z International
10.10.1 Mondel?z International Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Bean-to-bar Chocolate
10.10.4 Bean-to-bar Chocolate Product Introduction
10.10.5 Mondel?z International Recent Development
10.11 Russell Stover Chocolates
10.12 Barry Callebaut
10.13 Fazer
10.14 Amedei
10.15 Bremer HACHEZ Chocolade
10.16 Venchi
10.17 Toms Gruppen
10.18 Chocolaterie Robert
10.19 Chocolates El Rey
10.20 Bonnat Chocolates
10.21 Amano Artisan Chocolate
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Bean-to-bar Chocolate Sales Channels
11.2.2 Bean-to-bar Chocolate Distributors
11.3 Bean-to-bar Chocolate Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Bean-to-bar Chocolate Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Bean-to-bar Chocolate Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Bean-to-bar Chocolate Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Bean-to-bar Chocolate Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Bean-to-bar Chocolate Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Bean-to-bar Chocolate Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
