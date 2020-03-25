Global Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Market 2020-2025: Sales and Revenue, Industry Size, Market Strategies, Product Types, End Users, Competitive Landscape and Regional Outlook
Sesame oil is derived from a plant species called Sesamum indicum, which is an herbaceous annual belonging to the Pedaliaceae family that reaches about 6 ft (1.8 m) in height. In modern times, sesame has been embraced by Western herbalists for a variety of therapeutic purposes. The oil is also used in cooking and as an ingredient in margarine and salad dressings as well as in certain cosmetics and skin softening products. Native to Asia and Africa, sesame is primarily cultivated in India, China, etc.
Globally, the Sesame Oil industry market is not that concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Sesame Oil is relatively much more mature. But some enterprises are still well-known for the wonderful quality of their Sesame Oil and related services. At the same time, some countries such as China, India, etc. are remarkable in the global Sesame Oil industry because of their market share and technology status of Sesame Oil.
In 2019, the market size of Extra Virgin Sesame Oil is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Extra Virgin Sesame Oil.
This report studies the global market size of Extra Virgin Sesame Oil, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Extra Virgin Sesame Oil sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Kadoya
TAKEMOTO OIL & FAT
Kuki Sangyo
Flavor Full
Dipasa
Henan Dingzhi
Chee Seng
Iwai Sesame Oil
Eng Hup Seng
Wilmar
Hunan Cheer COME
BGG
Sastha Oil
Anhui Yanzhuang
Shandong Ruifu
Others
Market Segment by Product Type
White Sesame Oil
Black Sesame Oil
Others
Market Segment by Application
Food and Health Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Cosmetic and Skin Care Industry
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Extra Virgin Sesame Oil status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Extra Virgin Sesame Oil manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Extra Virgin Sesame Oil are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 White Sesame Oil
1.3.3 Black Sesame Oil
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Food and Health Industry
1.4.3 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.4.4 Cosmetic and Skin Care Industry
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Market Size
2.1.1 Global Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 White Sesame Oil Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Black Sesame Oil Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Others Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Kadoya
10.1.1 Kadoya Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Extra Virgin Sesame Oil
10.1.4 Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Product Introduction
10.1.5 Kadoya Recent Development
10.2 TAKEMOTO OIL & FAT
10.2.1 TAKEMOTO OIL & FAT Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Extra Virgin Sesame Oil
10.2.4 Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Product Introduction
10.2.5 TAKEMOTO OIL & FAT Recent Development
10.3 Kuki Sangyo
10.3.1 Kuki Sangyo Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Extra Virgin Sesame Oil
10.3.4 Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Product Introduction
10.3.5 Kuki Sangyo Recent Development
10.4 Flavor Full
10.4.1 Flavor Full Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Extra Virgin Sesame Oil
10.4.4 Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Product Introduction
10.4.5 Flavor Full Recent Development
10.5 Dipasa
10.5.1 Dipasa Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Extra Virgin Sesame Oil
10.5.4 Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Product Introduction
10.5.5 Dipasa Recent Development
10.6 Henan Dingzhi
10.6.1 Henan Dingzhi Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Extra Virgin Sesame Oil
10.6.4 Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Product Introduction
10.6.5 Henan Dingzhi Recent Development
10.7 Chee Seng
10.7.1 Chee Seng Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Extra Virgin Sesame Oil
10.7.4 Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Product Introduction
10.7.5 Chee Seng Recent Development
10.8 Iwai Sesame Oil
10.8.1 Iwai Sesame Oil Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Extra Virgin Sesame Oil
10.8.4 Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Product Introduction
10.8.5 Iwai Sesame Oil Recent Development
10.9 Eng Hup Seng
10.9.1 Eng Hup Seng Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Extra Virgin Sesame Oil
10.9.4 Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Product Introduction
10.9.5 Eng Hup Seng Recent Development
10.10 Wilmar
10.10.1 Wilmar Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Extra Virgin Sesame Oil
10.10.4 Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Product Introduction
10.10.5 Wilmar Recent Development
10.11 Hunan Cheer COME
10.12 BGG
10.13 Sastha Oil
10.14 Anhui Yanzhuang
10.15 Shandong Ruifu
10.16 Others
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Sales Channels
11.2.2 Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Distributors
11.3 Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
