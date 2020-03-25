Global Organic Packaged Food Market 2020-2025: Sales and Revenue, Industry Size, Market Strategies, Product Types, End Users, Competitive Landscape and Regional Outlook
Organic packaged foods are certified food products, which are made using raw materials obtained through organic farming. Organic farming is a specialized farming practice that utilizes sustainable farming methods with natural and biological procedures and raw materials. Pesticides, fertilizers, and other chemicals are not used in the production process.
Private label organic food products having low carbon footprint, unique selling points, of high quality and high nutrition values, that are traceable and contain transparency in the value chain, and that are customized for German consumers will have high growth potential in the market. Consumers prefer to buy private label products as they are deemed to offer high value for money and they are cost-effective compared to branded labels.
In 2019, the market size of Organic Packaged Food is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Organic Packaged Food.
This report studies the global market size of Organic Packaged Food, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Organic Packaged Food sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Amy’s Kitchen
Nature’s Path Food
Organic Valley
The Hain Celestial Group
AMCON Distributing
Albert’s organic
General Mills
Organic Farm Foods
EVOL Foods
Kellogg
Newman’s Own
Organic Valley of Farmers
WhiteWave Foods
Bgreen Food
Campbell
Market Segment by Product Type
Grain
Edible oil
Vegetables & Fruits
Other
Market Segment by Application
Daily Diet
Nutrition
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Organic Packaged Food status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Organic Packaged Food manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organic Packaged Food are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Organic Packaged Food Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Grain
1.3.3 Edible oil
1.3.4 Vegetables & Fruits
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Organic Packaged Food Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Daily Diet
1.4.3 Nutrition
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Organic Packaged Food Market Size
2.1.1 Global Organic Packaged Food Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Organic Packaged Food Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Organic Packaged Food Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Organic Packaged Food Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Organic Packaged Food Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Organic Packaged Food Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Organic Packaged Food Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Organic Packaged Food Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Organic Packaged Food Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Organic Packaged Food Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Organic Packaged Food Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Organic Packaged Food Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Organic Packaged Food Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Organic Packaged Food Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Organic Packaged Food Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Grain Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Edible oil Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Vegetables & Fruits Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Other Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Organic Packaged Food Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Organic Packaged Food Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Organic Packaged Food Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Organic Packaged Food Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Organic Packaged Food Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Organic Packaged Food Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Amy’s Kitchen
10.1.1 Amy’s Kitchen Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Packaged Food
10.1.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Introduction
10.1.5 Amy’s Kitchen Recent Development
10.2 Nature’s Path Food
10.2.1 Nature’s Path Food Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Packaged Food
10.2.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Introduction
10.2.5 Nature’s Path Food Recent Development
10.3 Organic Valley
10.3.1 Organic Valley Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Packaged Food
10.3.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Introduction
10.3.5 Organic Valley Recent Development
10.4 The Hain Celestial Group
10.4.1 The Hain Celestial Group Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Packaged Food
10.4.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Introduction
10.4.5 The Hain Celestial Group Recent Development
10.5 AMCON Distributing
10.5.1 AMCON Distributing Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Packaged Food
10.5.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Introduction
10.5.5 AMCON Distributing Recent Development
10.6 Albert’s organic
10.6.1 Albert’s organic Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Packaged Food
10.6.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Introduction
10.6.5 Albert’s organic Recent Development
10.7 General Mills
10.7.1 General Mills Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Packaged Food
10.7.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Introduction
10.7.5 General Mills Recent Development
10.8 Organic Farm Foods
10.8.1 Organic Farm Foods Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Packaged Food
10.8.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Introduction
10.8.5 Organic Farm Foods Recent Development
10.9 EVOL Foods
10.9.1 EVOL Foods Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Packaged Food
10.9.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Introduction
10.9.5 EVOL Foods Recent Development
10.10 Kellogg
10.10.1 Kellogg Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Packaged Food
10.10.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Introduction
10.10.5 Kellogg Recent Development
10.11 Newman’s Own
10.12 Organic Valley of Farmers
10.13 WhiteWave Foods
10.14 Bgreen Food
10.15 Campbell
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Organic Packaged Food Sales Channels
11.2.2 Organic Packaged Food Distributors
11.3 Organic Packaged Food Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Organic Packaged Food Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Organic Packaged Food Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Organic Packaged Food Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Organic Packaged Food Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Organic Packaged Food Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Organic Packaged Food Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
