Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market 2020-2025: Sales and Revenue, Industry Size, Market Strategies, Product Types, End Users, Competitive Landscape and Regional Outlook

In 2019, the market size of Nutraceutical Ingredients is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nutraceutical Ingredients.

This report studies the global market size of Nutraceutical Ingredients, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3607011

This study presents the Nutraceutical Ingredients sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

ADM

BASF

Cargill

DSM

Tate & Lyle

Ajinomoto

FMC

Ingredion

Lonza

Evonik

Balchem Corporation

Blue California

Kemin Industries

Nutraceutix

Valensa

Kyowa Hakko

Riken Vitamin

Yakult Honsha

Nestle

Market Segment by Product Type

Amino Acids, Peptides and Proteins

Lutein

Zeaxanthin

Minerals

Polyphenols and Flavonoids

Probiotics

Other

Market Segment by Application

Functional Foods

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Nutrition (for Meat and Milk)

Cosmeceuticals

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Nutraceutical Ingredients status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Nutraceutical Ingredients manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nutraceutical Ingredients are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-nutraceutical-ingredients-market-research-report-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Amino Acids, Peptides and Proteins

1.3.3 Lutein

1.3.4 Zeaxanthin

1.3.5 Minerals

1.3.6 Polyphenols and Flavonoids

1.3.7 Probiotics

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Functional Foods

1.4.3 Functional Beverages

1.4.4 Dietary Supplements

1.4.5 Animal Nutrition (for Meat and Milk)

1.4.6 Cosmeceuticals

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size

2.1.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Nutraceutical Ingredients Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Nutraceutical Ingredients Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Nutraceutical Ingredients Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Amino Acids, Peptides and Proteins Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Lutein Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Zeaxanthin Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Minerals Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.5 Polyphenols and Flavonoids Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.6 Probiotics Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.7 Other Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 ADM

10.1.1 ADM Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Nutraceutical Ingredients

10.1.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Introduction

10.1.5 ADM Recent Development

10.2 BASF

10.2.1 BASF Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Nutraceutical Ingredients

10.2.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Introduction

10.2.5 BASF Recent Development

10.3 Cargill

10.3.1 Cargill Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Nutraceutical Ingredients

10.3.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Introduction

10.3.5 Cargill Recent Development

10.4 DSM

10.4.1 DSM Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Nutraceutical Ingredients

10.4.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Introduction

10.4.5 DSM Recent Development

10.5 Tate & Lyle

10.5.1 Tate & Lyle Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Nutraceutical Ingredients

10.5.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Introduction

10.5.5 Tate & Lyle Recent Development

10.6 Ajinomoto

10.6.1 Ajinomoto Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Nutraceutical Ingredients

10.6.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Introduction

10.6.5 Ajinomoto Recent Development

10.7 FMC

10.7.1 FMC Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Nutraceutical Ingredients

10.7.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Introduction

10.7.5 FMC Recent Development

10.8 Ingredion

10.8.1 Ingredion Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Nutraceutical Ingredients

10.8.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Introduction

10.8.5 Ingredion Recent Development

10.9 Lonza

10.9.1 Lonza Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Nutraceutical Ingredients

10.9.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Introduction

10.9.5 Lonza Recent Development

10.10 Evonik

10.10.1 Evonik Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Nutraceutical Ingredients

10.10.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Introduction

10.10.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.11 Balchem Corporation

10.12 Blue California

10.13 Kemin Industries

10.14 Nutraceutix

10.15 Valensa

10.16 Kyowa Hakko

10.17 Riken Vitamin

10.18 Yakult Honsha

10.19 Nestle

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Channels

11.2.2 Nutraceutical Ingredients Distributors

11.3 Nutraceutical Ingredients Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3607011

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155