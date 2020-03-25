Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market 2020-2025: Sales and Revenue, Industry Size, Market Strategies, Product Types, End Users, Competitive Landscape and Regional Outlook
In 2019, the market size of Nutraceutical Ingredients is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nutraceutical Ingredients.
This report studies the global market size of Nutraceutical Ingredients, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Nutraceutical Ingredients sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
ADM
BASF
Cargill
DSM
Tate & Lyle
Ajinomoto
FMC
Ingredion
Lonza
Evonik
Balchem Corporation
Blue California
Kemin Industries
Nutraceutix
Valensa
Kyowa Hakko
Riken Vitamin
Yakult Honsha
Nestle
Market Segment by Product Type
Amino Acids, Peptides and Proteins
Lutein
Zeaxanthin
Minerals
Polyphenols and Flavonoids
Probiotics
Other
Market Segment by Application
Functional Foods
Functional Beverages
Dietary Supplements
Animal Nutrition (for Meat and Milk)
Cosmeceuticals
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Nutraceutical Ingredients status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Nutraceutical Ingredients manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nutraceutical Ingredients are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Amino Acids, Peptides and Proteins
1.3.3 Lutein
1.3.4 Zeaxanthin
1.3.5 Minerals
1.3.6 Polyphenols and Flavonoids
1.3.7 Probiotics
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Functional Foods
1.4.3 Functional Beverages
1.4.4 Dietary Supplements
1.4.5 Animal Nutrition (for Meat and Milk)
1.4.6 Cosmeceuticals
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size
2.1.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Nutraceutical Ingredients Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Nutraceutical Ingredients Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Nutraceutical Ingredients Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Amino Acids, Peptides and Proteins Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Lutein Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Zeaxanthin Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Minerals Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.5 Polyphenols and Flavonoids Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.6 Probiotics Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.7 Other Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Nutraceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 ADM
10.1.1 ADM Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Nutraceutical Ingredients
10.1.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Introduction
10.1.5 ADM Recent Development
10.2 BASF
10.2.1 BASF Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Nutraceutical Ingredients
10.2.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Introduction
10.2.5 BASF Recent Development
10.3 Cargill
10.3.1 Cargill Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Nutraceutical Ingredients
10.3.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Introduction
10.3.5 Cargill Recent Development
10.4 DSM
10.4.1 DSM Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Nutraceutical Ingredients
10.4.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Introduction
10.4.5 DSM Recent Development
10.5 Tate & Lyle
10.5.1 Tate & Lyle Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Nutraceutical Ingredients
10.5.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Introduction
10.5.5 Tate & Lyle Recent Development
10.6 Ajinomoto
10.6.1 Ajinomoto Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Nutraceutical Ingredients
10.6.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Introduction
10.6.5 Ajinomoto Recent Development
10.7 FMC
10.7.1 FMC Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Nutraceutical Ingredients
10.7.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Introduction
10.7.5 FMC Recent Development
10.8 Ingredion
10.8.1 Ingredion Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Nutraceutical Ingredients
10.8.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Introduction
10.8.5 Ingredion Recent Development
10.9 Lonza
10.9.1 Lonza Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Nutraceutical Ingredients
10.9.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Introduction
10.9.5 Lonza Recent Development
10.10 Evonik
10.10.1 Evonik Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Nutraceutical Ingredients
10.10.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Introduction
10.10.5 Evonik Recent Development
10.11 Balchem Corporation
10.12 Blue California
10.13 Kemin Industries
10.14 Nutraceutix
10.15 Valensa
10.16 Kyowa Hakko
10.17 Riken Vitamin
10.18 Yakult Honsha
10.19 Nestle
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Channels
11.2.2 Nutraceutical Ingredients Distributors
11.3 Nutraceutical Ingredients Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
