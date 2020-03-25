Global Food Grade Iron Powder Market 2020-2025: Sales and Revenue, Industry Size, Market Strategies, Product Types, End Users, Competitive Landscape and Regional Outlook
Food Grade Iron Powder is suitable for use as a fortificant (food additive containing any bioavailable iron nutrient or for pigmentation) for different application/purpose. During the process of selection of iron compound as a food fortificant, the overall objective is to find the one that has greater absorbability i.e. the highest relative bioavailability (RBV)* compared with ferrous sulfate. Wide application of food grade iron powder in different sub-verticals is expected to rise in the forecast period.
In 2019, the market size of Food Grade Iron Powder is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food Grade Iron Powder.
This report studies the global market size of Food Grade Iron Powder, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Food Grade Iron Powder sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
BASF
Yara
Agrium
Compass Minerals
Höganäs
DowDuPont
AkzoNobel
Spectrum Chemical
Ashland
IMP
American Elements
Belmont Metals
Salvi Chemical
Precheza
Rio Tinto Metal Powders
Cathay Industries
Yuean Metal
Market Segment by Product Type
Elemental Iron
Iron Compounds
Market Segment by Application
Food & Beverages
Animal Feed
Agriculture
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Food Grade Iron Powder status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Food Grade Iron Powder manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Grade Iron Powder are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Food Grade Iron Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Elemental Iron
1.3.3 Iron Compounds
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Food Grade Iron Powder Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Food & Beverages
1.4.3 Animal Feed
1.4.4 Agriculture
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Food Grade Iron Powder Market Size
2.1.1 Global Food Grade Iron Powder Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Food Grade Iron Powder Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Food Grade Iron Powder Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Food Grade Iron Powder Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Food Grade Iron Powder Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Food Grade Iron Powder Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Food Grade Iron Powder Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Food Grade Iron Powder Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Food Grade Iron Powder Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Food Grade Iron Powder Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Food Grade Iron Powder Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Food Grade Iron Powder Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Food Grade Iron Powder Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Food Grade Iron Powder Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Food Grade Iron Powder Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Elemental Iron Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Iron Compounds Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Food Grade Iron Powder Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Food Grade Iron Powder Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Food Grade Iron Powder Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Food Grade Iron Powder Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Food Grade Iron Powder Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Food Grade Iron Powder Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Food Grade Iron Powder Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Food Grade Iron Powder Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Food Grade Iron Powder Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Food Grade Iron Powder Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Food Grade Iron Powder Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Food Grade Iron Powder Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Food Grade Iron Powder Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Food Grade Iron Powder Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Food Grade Iron Powder Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Food Grade Iron Powder Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Food Grade Iron Powder Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Food Grade Iron Powder Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Food Grade Iron Powder Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 BASF
10.1.1 BASF Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Grade Iron Powder
10.1.4 Food Grade Iron Powder Product Introduction
10.1.5 BASF Recent Development
10.2 Yara
10.2.1 Yara Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Grade Iron Powder
10.2.4 Food Grade Iron Powder Product Introduction
10.2.5 Yara Recent Development
10.3 Agrium
10.3.1 Agrium Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Grade Iron Powder
10.3.4 Food Grade Iron Powder Product Introduction
10.3.5 Agrium Recent Development
10.4 Compass Minerals
10.4.1 Compass Minerals Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Grade Iron Powder
10.4.4 Food Grade Iron Powder Product Introduction
10.4.5 Compass Minerals Recent Development
10.5 Höganäs
10.5.1 Höganäs Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Grade Iron Powder
10.5.4 Food Grade Iron Powder Product Introduction
10.5.5 Höganäs Recent Development
10.6 DowDuPont
10.6.1 DowDuPont Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Grade Iron Powder
10.6.4 Food Grade Iron Powder Product Introduction
10.6.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
10.7 AkzoNobel
10.7.1 AkzoNobel Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Grade Iron Powder
10.7.4 Food Grade Iron Powder Product Introduction
10.7.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development
10.8 Spectrum Chemical
10.8.1 Spectrum Chemical Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Grade Iron Powder
10.8.4 Food Grade Iron Powder Product Introduction
10.8.5 Spectrum Chemical Recent Development
10.9 Ashland
10.9.1 Ashland Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Grade Iron Powder
10.9.4 Food Grade Iron Powder Product Introduction
10.9.5 Ashland Recent Development
10.10 IMP
10.10.1 IMP Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Grade Iron Powder
10.10.4 Food Grade Iron Powder Product Introduction
10.10.5 IMP Recent Development
10.11 American Elements
10.12 Belmont Metals
10.13 Salvi Chemical
10.14 Precheza
10.15 Rio Tinto Metal Powders
10.16 Cathay Industries
10.17 Yuean Metal
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Food Grade Iron Powder Sales Channels
11.2.2 Food Grade Iron Powder Distributors
11.3 Food Grade Iron Powder Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Food Grade Iron Powder Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Food Grade Iron Powder Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Food Grade Iron Powder Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Food Grade Iron Powder Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Food Grade Iron Powder Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Food Grade Iron Powder Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
