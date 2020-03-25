Global Seasonal Chocolates Market 2020-2025: Sales and Revenue, Industry Size, Market Strategies, Product Types, End Users, Competitive Landscape and Regional Outlook

During 2017, the dark seasonal chocolate segment led the market and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Such chocolates are considered to be the best gifting option among consumers and have numerous health benefits. Additionally, with the introduction of variants like dairy-free, fair trade and organic, and vegan dark seasonal chocolates, this market segment is estimated to exhibit promising growth.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate the global market. Factors like growing retail industry and establishment of many retail outlets in the developed and developing countries influence the market segment’s growth. Moreover, benefits like discounted prices, fine shopping experience, striking environment, and better shelf displays result in an increase in the segment’s growth during the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Seasonal Chocolates is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3606999

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Seasonal Chocolates.

This report studies the global market size of Seasonal Chocolates, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Seasonal Chocolates sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Lindt & Sprungli

Ferrero

Mars

Mondelez International

Godiva

Hershey’s

Nestle

Phillips Chocolate

Lake Champlain Chocolates

Blue Frog Chocolates

Haigh’s Chocolates

Gayle’s Chocolates

Gilbert Chocolates

Purdys Chocolatier

Anna Banana’s Homemade Goodness

Market Segment by Product Type

White and Milk Seasonal Chocolate

Dark Seasonal Chocolate

Market Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Seasonal Chocolates status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Seasonal Chocolates manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Seasonal Chocolates are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-seasonal-chocolates-market-research-report-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Seasonal Chocolates Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 White and Milk Seasonal Chocolate

1.3.3 Dark Seasonal Chocolate

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Seasonal Chocolates Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.4.3 Independent Retailers

1.4.4 Convenience Stores

1.4.5 Specialist Retailers

1.4.6 Online Retailers

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Seasonal Chocolates Market Size

2.1.1 Global Seasonal Chocolates Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Seasonal Chocolates Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Seasonal Chocolates Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Seasonal Chocolates Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Seasonal Chocolates Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Seasonal Chocolates Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Seasonal Chocolates Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Seasonal Chocolates Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Seasonal Chocolates Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Seasonal Chocolates Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Seasonal Chocolates Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Seasonal Chocolates Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Seasonal Chocolates Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Seasonal Chocolates Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Seasonal Chocolates Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 White and Milk Seasonal Chocolate Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Dark Seasonal Chocolate Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Seasonal Chocolates Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Seasonal Chocolates Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Seasonal Chocolates Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Seasonal Chocolates Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Seasonal Chocolates Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Seasonal Chocolates Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Lindt & Sprungli

10.1.1 Lindt & Sprungli Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Seasonal Chocolates

10.1.4 Seasonal Chocolates Product Introduction

10.1.5 Lindt & Sprungli Recent Development

10.2 Ferrero

10.2.1 Ferrero Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Seasonal Chocolates

10.2.4 Seasonal Chocolates Product Introduction

10.2.5 Ferrero Recent Development

10.3 Mars

10.3.1 Mars Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Seasonal Chocolates

10.3.4 Seasonal Chocolates Product Introduction

10.3.5 Mars Recent Development

10.4 Mondelez International

10.4.1 Mondelez International Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Seasonal Chocolates

10.4.4 Seasonal Chocolates Product Introduction

10.4.5 Mondelez International Recent Development

10.5 Godiva

10.5.1 Godiva Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Seasonal Chocolates

10.5.4 Seasonal Chocolates Product Introduction

10.5.5 Godiva Recent Development

10.6 Hershey’s

10.6.1 Hershey’s Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Seasonal Chocolates

10.6.4 Seasonal Chocolates Product Introduction

10.6.5 Hershey’s Recent Development

10.7 Nestle

10.7.1 Nestle Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Seasonal Chocolates

10.7.4 Seasonal Chocolates Product Introduction

10.7.5 Nestle Recent Development

10.8 Phillips Chocolate

10.8.1 Phillips Chocolate Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Seasonal Chocolates

10.8.4 Seasonal Chocolates Product Introduction

10.8.5 Phillips Chocolate Recent Development

10.9 Lake Champlain Chocolates

10.9.1 Lake Champlain Chocolates Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Seasonal Chocolates

10.9.4 Seasonal Chocolates Product Introduction

10.9.5 Lake Champlain Chocolates Recent Development

10.10 Blue Frog Chocolates

10.10.1 Blue Frog Chocolates Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Seasonal Chocolates

10.10.4 Seasonal Chocolates Product Introduction

10.10.5 Blue Frog Chocolates Recent Development

10.11 Haigh’s Chocolates

10.12 Gayle’s Chocolates

10.13 Gilbert Chocolates

10.14 Purdys Chocolatier

10.15 Anna Banana’s Homemade Goodness

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Seasonal Chocolates Sales Channels

11.2.2 Seasonal Chocolates Distributors

11.3 Seasonal Chocolates Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Seasonal Chocolates Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Seasonal Chocolates Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Seasonal Chocolates Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Seasonal Chocolates Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Seasonal Chocolates Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Seasonal Chocolates Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3606999

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155