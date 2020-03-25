Global Fresh Milk Market 2020-2025: Sales and Revenue, Industry Size, Market Strategies, Product Types, End Users, Competitive Landscape and Regional Outlook

Fresh milk products are those products that do not contain added preservatives to maintain the freshness of the product.

The unflavoured milk segment dominated the fresh milk market and accounted for a market share. Factors such as the increasing awareness about healthy diets and the benefits of fresh milk consumption are expected to impel the growth prospects for this market.

The Americas dominated the global fresh milk market. Although, the Americas leads the market, the consumption of milk reduced considerably in the US due to an increasing number of lactose intolerant individuals. However, the consumption of milk in other countries in the region is expected to increase during the forecast period. Rising population and increasing production of milk are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the fresh milk market in the Americas.

In 2019, the market size of Fresh Milk is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fresh Milk.

This report studies the global market size of Fresh Milk, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Fresh Milk sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Groupe Lactalis

Nestle

Mengniu

CCPR/Itambe

Amul

Arla Foods

Associated Milk Producers

Bright Food

Yili Group

Dairy Farmers of America

Darigold

Dean Foods

DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH

FrieslandCampina

Groupe Even

Grupo Lala

Meg Milk Snow Brand

Meiji Dairies Corporation

Morinaga Milk Industry

Market Segment by Product Type

Flavored

Unflavored

Market Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Specialist Retailers

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Fresh Milk status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Fresh Milk manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fresh Milk are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

