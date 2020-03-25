Infection Surveillance Solutions Market set to grow according to forecasts – key player Premier, Baxter, Deb Group Ltd., PeraHealth, and VigiLanz

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Infection surveillance solutions market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and End User. The global infection surveillance solutions market is expected to reach US$ 763.7 Mn in 2025 from US$ 294.1 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global infection surveillance solutions market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global infection surveillance solutions market, based on the type was segmented into software and services. In 2017, the software segment held the largest share of the market, by type. However, the services is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for these services pre and post incorporation of these solutions in various medical institutions.

The market for infection surveillance solutions is expected to grow due to increasing number of hospital associated infections, development of government policies and initiatives to promote use of these software in public and private healthcare infrastructures and increasing adoption of information technology into healthcare. In addition, growth of the market in emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the infection surveillance solutions market include BD, Wolters Kluwer, Sunquest Information Systems, Inc., Premier, Baxter (ICNet Systems, Inc.), GOJO Industries, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Deb Group Ltd., PeraHealth, and VigiLanz Corporation among others. Software launch and up-gradation are prominent parameters by industry players leading strategies undertaken by key market players. For instance, in June 2017, Wolter Kluwers in June 2017 announced that POC Advisor, its real-time clinical surveillance and analytics platform, will integrate the Natural Language Processing (NLP) solution from Hiteks Solutions, Inc. for inclusion of structured and unstructured documentation to make them immediately actionable. This expansion is expected to enable real-time analysis and improve efficacy of sepsis alerts. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

The report segments the global infection surveillance solutions market as follows:

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market – By Type

Software

Web-Based Software

On-Premises Software

Services

Implementation Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Training and Consulting Services

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market – By End User

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Others

