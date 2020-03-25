Facial Recognition Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Current Trends, Outlook, Growth and Future Estimations 2025

Facial integration as an apt security interface has been widely integrated across businesses more emphatically across banking and financial sector. Banks are fast embracing facial recognition technology to combat growing instances of financial fraud, leading to enormous financial burden. Facial recognition thus has been widely accepted as a popular identity management tool. Stringency in Know Your Customer (KYC) processes across banks further necessitate rapid inclusion of facial recognition. These market highlights have been extracted from Adroit Market Research’s recent report addition titled, ‘Global Facial Recognition Market Forecast 2019-25’ added to its fast growing online data archive.

Key Facial Recognition Market players

Major vendors in the global market include NEC (Japan), Aware (US), Gemalto (Netherlands), Ayonix Face Technologies (Japan), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany), NVISO SA (Switzerland), Daon (US), StereoVision Imaging (US), Techno Brain (Kenya), Neurotechnology (Lithuania), Innovatrics (Slovakia), id3 Technologies (France), IDEMIA (France), Animetrics (US), and MEGVII (China).

NEC (Japan) offers integrated solutions, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. NEC develops and markets its facial recognition offerings under the products segment – public safety, and offers 2 solutions, namely, NeoFace Watch and NeoFace Reveal.

3D facial recognition software tools to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

3D facial recognition software can identify and verify different facial expressions of an individual even in low light and completely dark areas. Due to which, most of the enterprises and government bodies have started adopting 3D facial recognition software on their premises. Additionally, facial recognition software is used in cross- border monitoring, document verification, and identity management.

According to recent statistics from the UK Financial Ombudsman Service, fraudulent transactions is attaining greater prominence with technological advances. Instances of push payment fraud wherein customers are lured to make payments owing to multichannel tricks via social media, phone or electronic mail have escalated significantly in recent years, calling for stringent safety norms.

On the back of lurking financial frauds across banks, rapid adoption of facial recognition is on the rise. In a recent development, Spain’s CaixaBank has introduced facial recognition based ATMS that manages financial transactions on the basis of facial recognition as opposed to PIN code. Besides developed economies, emerging regions such as APAC is soon folloing suit. In a recent development, Indonesia based Nodeflux has doled out new and improved facial recognition technology that will aid banks in furthering eKYC verification.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to contribute to the highest market share in terms of revenues during the forecast period, as it is a technologically advanced region with a high number of early adopters and the presence of major market players. Factors such as large-scale funded programs and employee access monitoring in buildings are driving the revenue growth in this region. Furthermore, mandatory regulations imposed by government regulatory entities to adopt the best-in-class technologies and standards have fueled the market.

The development is a significant one and is poised to rope in double digit growth in global facial recognition market in the coming years.

The research report categorizes the market based on component, application area, vertical, and region.

Based on component, the facial recognition market has the following segments:

Software Tools 2D Facial Recognition 3D Facial Recognition Facial Analytics Recognition

Services Training and Consulting Services Cloud-based Facial Recognition Services



Based on application area, the market has the following segments:

Emotion Recognition

Attendance Tracking and Monitoring

Access Control

Law Enforcement

Others (Robotics and eLearning)

Based on vertical, the market has the following segments:

BFSI

Government and Defense

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare

Education

Automotive

Others (Manufacturing, Telecom, and Energy and Utilities)

Based on region, the market has the following segments:

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Latin America

