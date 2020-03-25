Tungsten carbide Market 2019 Analysis by Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

The global Tungsten carbide market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Tungsten carbide market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

growing demand for high quality products is expected to boost the overall growth of the tungsten carbide market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the major manufacturers of tungsten carbide owing to the presence of large number of manufacturers having huge production capacity in China. On the other hand, North America is expected to be the largest consumer of tungsten carbide.

Some of the major manufacturers of tungsten carbide include American Elements, China Minmetals Corporation and Buffalo Tungsten among others.

