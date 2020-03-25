Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2026

The global Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

companies profiled in the report include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Sanofi (Chattem, Inc.), GlaxoSmithKline plc, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Topical BioMedics, Inc.

The global topical pain management therapeutics in sports medicine market has been segmented as follows:

Global Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine Market, by Product

Gels

Creams

Sprays

Patches Drug in Adhesives Matrix Reservoirs Others



Global Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine Market, by Therapeutic Class

Analgesics Opioids Fentanyl Buprenorphine Others Non-opioids Lidocaine Diclofenac Capsaicin Methyl Salicylate Others

Anesthetics

Skeletal Muscle Relaxants

Global Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



