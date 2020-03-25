Thermoplastic Elastomers Market – Application Analysis by 2026

With having published myriads of reports, Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Research imparts its stalwartness to clients existing all over the globe. Our dedicated team of experts deliver reports with accurate data extracted from trusted sources. We ride the wave of digitalization – facilitate clients with the changing trends in various industries, regions and consumers. As customer satisfaction is our top priority, our analysts are available 24/7 to provide tailored business solutions to the clients.
The Thermoplastic Elastomers market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing. Further, the study provides information about the local distributors with which the market players could create collaborations in a bid to sustain production footprint.
competitive landscape, future outlook, etc. It also helps in validating and strengthening the secondary research findings, and further develops the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding. The primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews as well as face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment and sub-segment across geographies
The study includes extensive competitive landscape starting from the market share of the global TPEs market to company profiles of the major participants operating in the global market. Key market participants profiled in this report include Sinopec, Bayer, BASF, Kraton, Huntsman Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, LCY Chemical, Dynasol, Nippon, Yantai Wanhua, TSRC, LG Chemicals, Dushanzi and so on. The market players are profiled with attributes like company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments in the field of thermoplastic elastomers.
The report analyzes the demand for each product type (SBCs, TPOs, TPUs, TPVs, COPEs & other) of TPEs on the basis of their application and geographies from 2010 to 2018 both in terms of volumes and revenues. The report includes in depth analysis for each segment of the report which would help in making effective decisions. The report segments the global thermoplastic elastomers market as:
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, by Product Type:
- Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs)
- Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPOs)
- Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs)
- Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPVs)
- Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs)
- Other Thermoplastic Elastomers (including Thermoplastic Polayamide)
Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Market, by Product Type:
- Styrene Butadiene Styrene
- Styrene Isoprene Styrene
- Hydrogenated SBCs (including SEBS, SEPS, SEEPS)
Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Market, by Application:
- Paving and Roofing
- Footwear
- Advanced Materials (compounding, personal care & polymer systems)
- Adhesives, Sealants and Coatings
- Other
Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Market, by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPOs) Market, by Application:
- Automotive
- Other (including medical, construction, packaging etc)
Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPOs) Market, by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs) Market, by Application:
- Automotive
- Construction
- Electronics & Appliances
- Hose & Tubing
- Footwear
- Wire & Cable
- Others (industrial insulation, CASE etc)
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs) Market, by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPVs) Market, by Application:
- Automotive
- Fluid Handling
- Consumer Goods
- Medical
- Other (including construction, appliances, tools)
Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPVs) Market, by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market, by Application:
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Industrial
- Medical
- Other (including construction & personal care)
Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market, by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
