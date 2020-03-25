Thermic Fluids Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2026
The global Thermic Fluids market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Thermic Fluids market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Thermic Fluids are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Thermic Fluids market.
segmented as follows:
Thermic Fluids Market – Product Segment Analysis
- Silicone and Aromatic Based Thermic Fluids
- Mineral Oils Based Thermic Fluids
- Glycol (ethylene and propylene) Based Thermic Fluids
- Others (Including molten salts, HFPE thermic fluids, etc.)
Thermic Fluids Market – End-user Analysis
- Oil & Gas
- Chemical
- Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)
- Food & Beverages
- Plastics
- Pharmaceuticals
- Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
- Others (Including transport, biodiesel, waste heat recovery, etc.)
Thermic Fluids Market – Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
