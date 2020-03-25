Tape Storage Market Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019-2027
Global "Tape Storage " market research report
As per the study, the global "Tape Storage " market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.
The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research.
Competitive Analysis
Key segments in the global tape storage market:
- Technology
- LTO-1 to LTO-5
- LTO-6
- LTO-7
- LTO-8
- DDS-1
- DDS-2
- DDS-3
- DDS-4
- DLT IV
- SDLT
- Industry
- IT and Telecommunication
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Media and Entertainment
- Research and Academia
- Healthcare
- Oil and Gas
- Government and Defense
- Others
- End User
- Cloud Providers
- Data Centers
- Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
- Others
- Component
- Tape Cartridges
- Tape Vault
Key regions covered in the global tape storage market report:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- SEA and Others of APAC
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of SEA and Other APAC
- China
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- Northern Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key vendors in the global tape storage market:
- Dell Inc.
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- IBM Corporation
- Lenovo
- Oracle
- Overland Storage
- Qualstar Corporation
- Quantum Corporation
- Seagate Technology PLC
- Sony Corporation
- Spectra Logic Corporation
