Tape Storage Market Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019-2027

Global “Tape Storage ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

ResearchMoz in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Tape Storage ” market. As per the study, the global “Tape Storage ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Tape Storage ” is provided in the report.

Competitive Analysis

Key segments in the global tape storage market:

  • Technology
    • LTO-1 to LTO-5
    • LTO-6
    • LTO-7
    • LTO-8
    • DDS-1
    • DDS-2
    • DDS-3
    • DDS-4
    • DLT IV
    • SDLT
  • Industry
    • IT and Telecommunication
    • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
    • Media and Entertainment
    • Research and Academia
    • Healthcare
    • Oil and Gas
    • Government and Defense
    • Others
  • End User
    • Cloud Providers
    • Data Centers
    • Enterprises
      • Small and Medium Enterprises
      • Large Enterprises
    • Others
  • Component
    • Tape Cartridges
    • Tape Vault

Key regions covered in the global tape storage market report:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • SEA and Others of APAC
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Australia and New Zealand
    • Rest of SEA and Other APAC
  • China
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa
    • Northern Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • South Africa
    • Turkey
    • Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key vendors in the global tape storage market:

  • Dell Inc.
  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
  • IBM Corporation
  • Lenovo
  • Oracle
  • Overland Storage
  • Qualstar Corporation
  • Quantum Corporation
  • Seagate Technology PLC
  • Sony Corporation
  • Spectra Logic Corporation

What information does the report on the “Tape Storage ” market offer to the readers?

  • Detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the various market segments including, end use, region, product type.
  • An extensive assessment of the various factors expected to influence the dynamics of the global and regional “Tape Storage ” market through the forecast period.
  • Recent mergers, acquisition, collaborations, and regional and domestic company expansions
  • Influence of the evolving regulations and technological advancements on the overall prospects of the global “Tape Storage ” market
  • Complete assessment of the year-on-year growth of the “Tape Storage ” market in terms of value, share, and volume

Important queries catered to in the presented market assessment

  • What are the current trends that are projected to impact the growth of the “Tape Storage ” market through the forecast period?
  • Which is the most attractive market segment from the consumer’s point of view?
  • What are the various factors that could potentially hinder the growth of the “Tape Storage market”?
  • Which region is likely to provide abundant lucrative opportunities for market players?
  • How are market players adapting to the evolving technological advances?

