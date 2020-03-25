Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2025
Competitive Analysis
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global SAN solutions market. Key players profiled in the SAN solutions market include Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Pure Storage, Inc.,DataDirect Networks, Fujitsu Limited, IDG Communications, Inc.,NEC Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc.
The global storage area network (SAN) solutions market is segmented as below:
Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, by Component
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
- Consulting
- System Integration
- Support & Maintenance
Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, byTechnology
- Fibre Channel (FC)
- Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCoE)
- InfiniBand
- iSCSI Protocol
Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, by Industry
- BFSI
- Retail and e-Commerce
- IT and Telecommunication
- Energy and Utility
- Government Offices and Education
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Others (Transportation and Logistics)
Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
