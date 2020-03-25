Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2025

Global “Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

Competitive Analysis

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global SAN solutions market. Key players profiled in the SAN solutions market include Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Pure Storage, Inc.,DataDirect Networks, Fujitsu Limited, IDG Communications, Inc.,NEC Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc.

The global storage area network (SAN) solutions market is segmented as below:

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, by Component

Software

Hardware

Services Consulting System Integration Support & Maintenance



Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, byTechnology

Fibre Channel (FC)

Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCoE)

InfiniBand

iSCSI Protocol

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, by Industry

BFSI

Retail and e-Commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Energy and Utility

Government Offices and Education

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others (Transportation and Logistics)

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



