Motion Preservation Devices Market: Global Demand Analysis, Opportunity Outlook and Forecasts to 2027

Major Key Players:

Aurora Spine Corporation

2. Globus Medical, Inc.

3. Depuy Synthes (Johnson and Johnson)

4. HPI Implants

5. RTI Surgical, Inc.

6. Paradigm Spine

7. B. Braun Melsungen AG

8. ULRICH GMBH and CO. KG

9. Raymedica, Inc.

10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

Motion preservation devices, also called as non-fusion devices are used for the therapy of various spine conditions without fusion. There are varied types of devices that give better treatment substitute than spine fusion for patients with pain and loss function. Cervical disc Arthroplasty is the most effective amongst all spinal surgical approaches to preserve spinal motion. The primary aim of the spinal motion preservation devices is to maintain flexibility and retain specific movement. The numerous problems in the aged population are spinal stenosis, enlargement of bone and joints, and thickening of tissues.

The Motion preservation devices market is projected to grow in the forecast period owing to the rise in the geriatric population and increasing number of spine disorders across the globe. Moreover, the rising awareness about motion preservation devices among patients and increase of minimally invasive spine procedures is leading to higher adoption rates and contributing in market growth during the forecast period.

