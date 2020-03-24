Demand for Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Continues to Grow, Finds Study

The global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

Market: Competitive Landscape

The global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market consists of global players as well as large number of medium and small players.

The report includes detailed analysis of the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats) analysis of the market, Porter’s Five Force analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market regulations in various geographies, and trends. The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market including Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Cipla Ltd., Johnson & Johnson (J&J), ITC Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Alkalon A/S, 22nd Century Group, Inc., Strides Pharma Science Ltd. and JUUL Labs, Inc.

These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available), products, and key strategies to increase market share in the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market.

The global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is segmented as below:

Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market, by Product Type

Products (with Nicotine) OTC Products E-cigarettes Nicotine Gums (NRT) Nicotine Patches (NRT) Nicotine Lozenges (NRT) Nicotine Tablets (NRT) Prescription Products Nicotine Sprays (NRT) Nicotine Inhalers (NRT) Products (without Nicotine) Prescription Products Zyban Chantix



Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



