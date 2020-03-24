Smart Surfaces Market – Insights on Challenges & Opportunities by 2028
companies such as 3M, BASF and ATFI among others and small scale companies such as SLIPS Technologies, nanoShell and Sunpartner among others. However, each of these companies manufactures products which are specific to a particular application industry. However, demand for unified solutions which can be used across two or more application sectors, have increased considerably. The companies are striving to develop products which satisfy the customer requirements.
For better understanding of the smart surfaces market, we have provided a detailed analysis of the value chain. Furthermore, the study comprises market attractiveness analysis, where the applications are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and market attractiveness. In addition, the report also includes the drivers, restraints and opportunities (DROs) which will help in strategic decision making of the companies across the value chain of smart surfaces market.
The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Key players have been profiled and their company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments have been covered in the report. Major market participants profiled in this report include HzO, Inc., 3M Company, SLIPS Technologies, Inc., Nanotrons Corporation, P2i Ltd., Debiotech S.A., Clariant, The Dow Chemical Company, nanoShell Ltd. and Gentex Corporation.
The global smart surfaces market is segmented as:
Global Smart Surfaces Market: By Application
- Construction
- Energy
- Transportation
- Medical and Healthcare
- Antimicrobial Smart Surfaces
- Drug Delivery Surfaces
- Others
- Electronics
- Military and Security
- Others
Global Smart Surfaces Market: By Material
- Self-healing Materials
- Self-cleaning Materials
- Self-assembling Materials
- Others
Global Smart Surfaces Market: By geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
