Smart Airports Market Projections Analysis 2019-2026

The report bifurcates the global “Smart Airports ” market on the basis of product type. The multiple products covered in the report include:

Market Segmentation:

Smart Airport Infrastructure Analysis

Endpoint Devices Sensors Tags IP Phone Video Conferencing

Communication Systems Wireless Airports Smart Phones Near Field Communication Social Media

Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control IoT Enabled Beacons Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks RFID Baggage Reconciliation System E-gates

Air/Ground Traffic Control Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM) Automated Passport Control

Security Systems Biometrics Alerts & Cyber Security E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar E-Tag System

Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)

Smart Airport Solutions Analysis

Terminal Side HVAC Lighting Control Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM) Fire and Life Safety Solutions Energy Management Life Cycle Services Building Management and Automation Systems

Airside Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS) Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) Surface Movement Guidance Runway Improvement and Apron Management Digital and Radar Video Surveillance

Landside Parking Access Roads Perimeter Security Car Rental Mass Transit Airport City



Smart Airport Applications Analysis

Core Applications Content Management Business Intelligence Next-Generation Web Collaboration Integration

Business Applications Noise Abatement Fee Management Performance Management Gate Management



Smart Airport Services Analysis

Smart Transport and Parking Services Real-time Travel Services Intelligent Transport Services Trip Concierge

Smart Retail, Hospitality, and Entertainment Services Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality Intelligent Advertising Lean Retail Solutions Telepresence Rooms

Smart Workplace Services Equipment Telematics Solutions Mobile Worker and Expert Locator

Smart Airport Processes Location-Based Services RFID Baggage Tagging No-queue Check-in Solutions

Smart Business-to-Business Services Traffic and Facilities Management Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services



In addition, the report provides analysis of the smart airport market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America The U.S. Rest of North America

Europe EU7 CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka) Australasia (Australia, NZ, and Guinea) Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



