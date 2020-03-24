Smart Airports Market Projections Analysis 2019-2026
Global “Smart Airports ” Market Research Study
The report bifurcates the global “Smart Airports ” market on the basis of product type. The multiple products covered in the report include:
Market Segmentation:
Smart Airport Infrastructure Analysis
- Endpoint Devices
- Sensors
- Tags
- IP Phone
- Video Conferencing
- Communication Systems
- Wireless Airports
- Smart Phones
- Near Field Communication
- Social Media
- Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control
- IoT Enabled Beacons
- Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement
- Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks
- RFID Baggage Reconciliation System
- E-gates
- Air/Ground Traffic Control
- Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM)
- Automated Passport Control
- Security Systems
- Biometrics
- Alerts & Cyber Security
- E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar
- E-Tag System
- Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)
Smart Airport Solutions Analysis
- Terminal Side
- HVAC
- Lighting Control
- Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM)
- Fire and Life Safety Solutions
- Energy Management
- Life Cycle Services
- Building Management and Automation Systems
- Airside
- Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS)
- Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL)
- Surface Movement Guidance
- Runway Improvement and Apron Management
- Digital and Radar Video Surveillance
- Landside
- Parking
- Access Roads
- Perimeter Security
- Car Rental
- Mass Transit
- Airport City
Smart Airport Applications Analysis
- Core Applications
- Content Management
- Business Intelligence
- Next-Generation Web
- Collaboration
- Integration
- Business Applications
- Noise Abatement
- Fee Management
- Performance Management
- Gate Management
Smart Airport Services Analysis
- Smart Transport and Parking Services
- Real-time Travel Services
- Intelligent Transport Services
- Trip Concierge
- Smart Retail, Hospitality, and Entertainment Services
- Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality
- Intelligent Advertising
- Lean Retail Solutions
- Telepresence Rooms
- Smart Workplace Services
- Equipment Telematics Solutions
- Mobile Worker and Expert Locator
- Smart Airport Processes
- Location-Based Services
- RFID Baggage Tagging
- No-queue Check-in Solutions
- Smart Business-to-Business Services
- Traffic and Facilities Management
- Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services
In addition, the report provides analysis of the smart airport market with respect to the following geographical segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- EU7
- CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka)
- Australasia (Australia, NZ, and Guinea)
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
What valuable insights does the report provide?
- The market study includes a thorough assessment of the various trends influencing the regional markets
- An in-depth study of the current and projected opportunities for market players active in the global “Smart Airports ” market.
- Assessment of top-tier market players and their position in the current market landscape
- Growth prospects of the various market segments
- Product-wise adoption analysis in terms of value, share, and volume
Important doubts addressed in the report:
- What are the factors that are expected to define the roadmap of the global “Smart Airports ” market over the forecast period?
- Which region is expected to draw the attention of the stakeholders in the upcoming years?
- Why are the sales of product 1 outpacing that of product 2?
- What is the primary area of focus among market players to gain a competitive edge?
- What does the future hold in store for the global “Smart Airports ” market?
