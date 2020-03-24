Mobile Accelerator 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report
Global “Mobile Accelerator ” Market Research Study
The report bifurcates the global “Mobile Accelerator ” market on the basis of product type. The multiple products covered in the report include:
Competitive Dynamics
The analysis included in the report has been developed based on a study of key performance parameters of companies active across the ecosystem, with mobile accelerator platform and technology providers making up the majority of the list. Some of the players/companies which were subsequently profiled and included in the final report draft include RapidValue IT Services Private Limited, Flash Networks Ltd., Instart Logic Inc., Cloudflare Inc., ITway Solutions LTD., Equinix, Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc. and Akamai Technologies, Inc.
The mobile accelerators market has been segmented as below:
Market Segmentation: Global Mobile Accelerators Market
By Component
- Source Optimization
- Network Optimization
- Client/Device Optimization
By App Type
- Gaming
- Business
- Education
- Travel
- Entertainment
- Banking
- Health & Fitness
- E-commerce
- Social Networking
- Location Based Service Apps
By End-user
- Content Providers
- Service Providers
- Network Infrastructure Providers
In addition, the report provides analysis of the mobile accelerators market with respect to the following geographic segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
