Power Module Packaging Market Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2025

The following manufacturers are covered:

IXYS Corporation

Star Automations

DyDac Controls

SEMIKRON

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

SanRex Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

GaN Module

FET Module

IGBT Module

SiC Module

Segment by Application

Wind Turbines

Rail Tractions

Motors

Electric Vehicles

Photovoltaic Equipments

Other

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global Power Module Packaging market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the Power Module Packaging market.

Key findings included in the report:

Historical and projected trends influencing the prospects of the Power Module Packaging market

Thorough assessment of the impact of the economic and government policies on the Power Module Packaging market

Accurate and precise data related to the market size of each product type

Analysis of the market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in different countries

Impact of regulatory policies on the overall prospects of the Power Module Packaging market

