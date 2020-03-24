Sack Fillers Market Reviewed in a New Study

The global Sack Fillers market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the global sack fillers market report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global sack fillers market include Haver & Boecker Company, Webster Griffin Ltd., All-Fill Incorporated, Payper, S.A, Concetti S.P.A, Fres-co System USA, Inc., Wolf Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH, Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Imanpack Packaging, Statec Binder GmbH, Hassia-Redatron GmbH, Premier Tech Chronos, Mondial Pack S.r.l, Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH, and Inpak Systems, Inc., among others.

Key Segments

By Technology Type

Semi-automatic sack fillers

Automatic sack fillers

By Machine Type

Horizontal sack fillers

Vertical sack fillers

By Capacity

Below 500 bags/hr

500-1000 bags/hr

1000-1500 bags/hr

More than 1500 bags/hr

By End Use

Food

Agriculture

Chemicals

Fertilizers

Building and Construction

Others

Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of APEJ

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of MEA

Japan

