Face Make-Up (Make-Up) Market is set for a Potential Growth Worldwide: Excellent Technology Trends with Business Analysis

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 30 pages on title ‘Face Make-Up (Make-Up) Market in United States of America – Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies.

Summary

Face Make-Up (Make-Up) Market in United States of America – Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Face Make-Up market in United States of America.

Face Make-Up – includes both female use and make-ups for men. Includes all use of blusher, foundation, face powder and concealers.

Face Make-Up market in United States of America registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.18% during the period 2013 to 2018 with a sales value of USD 5,255.34 Million in 2018, an increase of 3.36% over 2017. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2014, when it grew by 3.51% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2015, when it increased by 2.56% over 2014. The fastest growing segment of the Face Make-Up market in United States of America between the year 2013 and 2018 was Foundation which registered a CAGR of 3.28%. The weakest performing segment of the market was Face Powder with a CAGR of 3.04%. In 2018 Foundation segment in United States of America Face Make-Up market accounted for a major share of 44.99%, while Other Face Make-Up stood in second position representing 23.41% of the market’s 2018 share.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2013-2018 and illustrative forecast to 2023 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Face Make-Up and its variants Blusher, Foundation, Face Powder & Other Face Make-Up.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value and Volume for top brands for the year 2015 to 2018 and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of country and Volumes are represented in M Units.

*Note: Certain content / sections in the research handbook may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.

Scope

– Overall Face Make-Up (Make-Up) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2013 to 2023.

– Value and Volume terms for the top brands.

– Distribution channel sales analytics from 2015-2018.

Table of Contents

1 Face Make-Up Market Overview

2 United States of America Face Make-Up Market Analytics, 2013-23

2.1 Face Make-Up Value Analytics, 2013-23

2.2 Face Make-Up Volume Analytics, 2013-23

3 United States of America Face Make-Up Market Analytics, by Segment 2013-23

3.1 Blusher Analytics, 2013-23

4 United States of America Face Make-Up Brand Analytics by Value, 2015-18

4.1 Face Make-Up Brand Analytics by Value, 2015-18

5 United States of America Face Make-Up Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2015-18

5.1 Face Make-Up Distribution Channel Analytics by value, 2015-18

6 Appendix

6.1 Definitions

6.2 About GlobalData

6.3 DisclaimerList of Tables



