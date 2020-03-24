Manganese Alloys Market Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2027
Competitive Analysis
segmented as follows:
Global Manganese Alloys Market, by Type
- High Carbon Ferromanganese
- Refined Ferromanganese
- Silicomanganese
Global Manganese Alloys Market, by Application
- Steel
- Superalloys
- Others (including Foundry and Welding Electrodes)
Global Manganese Alloys Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- In terms of type, the silicomanganese segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid phase during the forecast period, as it is less costlier than ferromanganese and refined manganese
- Based on application, demand for steelmaking is estimated to increase in the next few years due to rising investments in the infrastructure sector
- In terms of region, Asia Pacific dominated the manganese alloys market due to the growth in the automotive industry and rise in infrastructure development
