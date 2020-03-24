Global Crude Oil Refinery Maintenance Review Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis 2023

Most recent report on the global Global Crude Oil Refinery Maintenance Review market

Summary

In 2019, North America had the highest refining capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) globally with 9,767 mbd. In terms of highest capacity under planned maintenance, Asia led among the regions with 7,866 mbd, while North America had the highest capacity under unplanned maintenance with 5,690 mbd. Among countries, the US, China and India were the top three countries globally in terms of refining capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) for 2019. The Paraguana refinery in Venezuela, Jamnagar I refinery in India and Port Arthur II refinery in the US were the top three refineries in terms of refining capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) in 2019.

Scope

– Analysis of capacity under maintenance for crude distillation, coking, fluid catalytic cracking, hydrocracker, hydrotreater, and reformer units globally for 2019

– Comparison of select refinery units under maintenance (planned, unplanned and both) by major regions for 2019 and 2018

– Comparison of select refinery units under maintenance (planned, unplanned and both) by PADD regions in the US for both the years

– Comparison of select refinery units under maintenance (planned, unplanned and both) by operators for both the years

– Comparison of factors responsible for unplanned maintenance globally by region for 2019 and 2018

